Insured for $15 Million, USA’s First Silver Dollar From 1794 at Chicago World’s Fair of Money®
Many experts believe this is the first silver dollar struck by the young United States Mint in 1794. Insured now for $15 million, it will be exhibited at the Chicago World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, IL, August 6-10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of GreatCollections.)
Visitors to the 2024 Chicago World's Fair of Money, August 6-10, in Rosemont, IL can take photos with Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, and George Washington reenactors. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)
The public can view $100 million of numismatic treasures, learn what their old money may be worth, and see Washington, Franklin, and Lincoln reenactors.
In addition to the 230-year-old silver dollar insured now for $15 million and exhibited by GreatCollections, visitors can see many other museum-quality displays including ancient Egyptian coins from The Tyrant Collection dating back 2,300 years. Some of them depict the ancient world’s most famous queen, Cleopatra VII.
The 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money will be held in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, in Rosemont, Illinois.
“More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, and tokens in all price ranges as well as gold and silver. Many of the experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the non-profit American Numismatic Association (www.money.org), organizer of the five-day event.
“The public can take photos with costumed George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Abraham Lincoln reenactors and participate in educational seminars. Children can enjoy a treasure trivia game,” she added.
“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Every coin, banknote, medal, or token has a story to tell about people, places, and events,” explained Thomas J. Uram, president of the 25,000-member organization. “The World’s Fair of Money is an educational event open to everyone. It is considered the biggest week of the year for collectors and anyone interested in the fascinating history of money.”
Public hours are Tuesday, August 6, from 1 to 5:30 pm; Wednesday through Friday, August 7 to 9, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and Saturday, August 10, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
Public admission Tuesday through Friday is $10 daily. Children 12 and under are admitted free daily. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.
For additional information visit WorldsFairofMoney.com.
Amanda Miller
American Numismatic Association
+1 719-632-2646
pr@money.org