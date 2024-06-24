Insured for $15 Million, USA’s First Silver Dollar From 1794 at Chicago World’s Fair of Money®

Many experts believe this is the first silver dollar struck by the young United States Mint in 1794. Insured now for $15 million, it will be exhibited at the Chicago World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, IL, August 6-10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of GreatCollections.)

Visitors to the 2024 Chicago World's Fair of Money, August 6-10, in Rosemont, IL can take photos with Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, and George Washington reenactors. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)