Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, has released the following statement about recreational fishing on the Skeena River:

“Salmon and steelhead are important to B.C.’s economy, communities and wildlife. Like the Gitxsan and communities across the region, we are concerned about this year’s drought conditions and potential impacts to salmon and steelhead.

“Provincial regulations for recreational fishing were developed through First Nations’ consultations, as well as public and stakeholder engagement.

“Recreational fishing remains open in the Skeena River watershed. Should the Province determine in-season closures are needed due to low fish population returns or drought conditions, impacted communities will be notified.

“We have technical tables with the Gitxsan and a place to resolve the broader fisheries-management issues. We continue to work with the Gitxsan Laxyip Management Office to implement the Gitxsan Watershed Strategic Engagement Agreement.”