Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Traveling Out of State from June 22 through June 26

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELING OUT OF STATE FROM JUNE 22 THROUGH JUNE 26

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Minnesota on Saturday, June 22, to attend a conference of democratic governors from across the country.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the morning of June 22 through the afternoon of June 26 when Governor Green returns to Honolulu.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]