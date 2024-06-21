Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Traveling Out of State from June 22 through June 26

Submit Release
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELING OUT OF STATE FROM JUNE 22 THROUGH JUNE 26

 

 

June 21, 2024

 

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Minnesota on Saturday, June 22, to attend a conference of democratic governors from across the country. 

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the morning of June 22 through the afternoon of June 26 when Governor Green returns to Honolulu. 

 

# # #

 

