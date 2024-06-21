Emory University Student Emmaline Farmer Crowned as Miss Georgia USA 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmaline Farmer, a 24-year-old Registered Nurse and Family Nurse Practitioner student at Emory University, has been crowned Miss Georgia USA 2024. The highly anticipated event took place at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough, marking the 10th year the city has hosted the pageant.
Farmer, passionate about advocacy, is dedicated to championing causes close to her heart, particularly women’s health equality. With a firm belief in challenging disparities that hinder comprehensive healthcare for women, she strives to ensure that medical advancements and treatments cater equally to women's unique health needs. Her advocacy work is exemplified by her efforts with the American Heart Association, where she lobbied for the successful passage of Georgia House Bill 874, supporting Cardiac Emergency Response Plans in Georgia schools.
“Winning Miss Georgia USA has been a dream of mine since I was twelve years old,” said Emmaline. “I plan to use this title to spread awareness about heart health, the importance of CPR education, and to bring my unique perspective as a Registered Nurse and future Family Nurse Practitioner to advocate for better healthcare policies.”
In her personal time, Emmaline enjoys spending time with her family, basking in the sunshine, and playing with her beloved labradoodle, Rosey. Her journey to the crown included competing in the Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant in 2016 and 2017, where she placed 3rd runner up and 1st runner up, respectively. Emmaline will now compete in Hollywood for the Miss USA title.
Kim Greenwood, the executive director of the pageant, expressed her gratitude to the host city, saying, “The City of McDonough and the McDonough Hospitality and Tourism Board have been very generous to our program and the women of Georgia over the years. We are very grateful to call McDonough the home of the Miss Georgia USA pageant and we are so thankful for their hospitality.”
As Miss Georgia USA 2024, Emmaline Farmer is poised to make a significant impact, using her platform to advocate for heart health awareness and to emphasize the importance of CPR education. Her unique background as a healthcare professional will undoubtedly enhance her ability to connect with and inspire individuals across Georgia and beyond.
In addition to Emmaline's crowning, Ava Colindres was crowned Miss Teen Georgia USA, representing the young women of Georgia with grace and determination.
Amanda Abelita
