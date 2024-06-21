Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $500K for in Arts Funding

Allegheny County – June 21, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced state grants totaling $499,920 are being awarded to arts organizations in the 42nd Senatorial District.
“Our world-class arts and culture scene sets us apart from other similar regions,” said Senator Fontana. “I am proud to support the state funding for these organizations and programs that bring so much life and color to our communities.”
The grants were awarded by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Established by the General Assembly in 1966, the Council works to strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of the commonwealth’s communities through the arts.
Grants awarded in the 42nd district include:
- Arcade Comedy Theater Inc. – $5,000
- Attack Theatre Incorporated – $13,000
- Balmoral School of Highland Piping – $13,000
- Carnegie Museum of Art – $13,000
- Childrens Museum of Pittsburgh – $13,000
- City of Asylum Pittsburgh – $13,000
- Civic Light Opera Association of Pittsburgh – $13,000
- Daisy Wilson Artist Community Inc. – $12,500
- Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council – $109,831
- Kente Arts Alliance – $20,000
- Manchester Craftsmen Guild – $13,000
- Mattress Factory Ltd. – $13,000
- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh – $13,000
- New Hazlett Center for the Performing Arts – $5,000
- Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Inc. – $13,000
- Pittsburgh Filmmakers – $6,763
- Pittsburgh Musical Theater – $13,000
- Pittsburgh Opera – $13,000
- Pittsburgh Symphony Inc. – $13,000
- Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra – $13,000
- PittsburghPublic Theater Corp – $13,000
- Point Park University – $5,000
- Quantum Theatre Inc. – $21,000
- Radian Hall Studios – $13,000
- River City Brass Band – $13,000
- Riverlife – $6,500
- Slb Radio Productions Inc. – $13,000
- Society for Arts in Crafts – $13,000
- The Andy Warhol Museum – $33,000
- The New Sun Rising – $13,500
- The Pittsburgh Trust For Cultural Resources – $14,826
More information about the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts can be found here.
###