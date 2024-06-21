Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $500K for in Arts Funding

Allegheny County – June 21, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced state grants totaling $499,920 are being awarded to arts organizations in the 42nd Senatorial District.

“Our world-class arts and culture scene sets us apart from other similar regions,” said Senator Fontana. “I am proud to support the state funding for these organizations and programs that bring so much life and color to our communities.”

The grants were awarded by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Established by the General Assembly in 1966, the Council works to strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of the commonwealth’s communities through the arts.

Grants awarded in the 42nd district include:

Arcade Comedy Theater Inc. – $5,000

Attack Theatre Incorporated – $13,000

Balmoral School of Highland Piping – $13,000

Carnegie Museum of Art – $13,000

Childrens Museum of Pittsburgh – $13,000

City of Asylum Pittsburgh – $13,000

Civic Light Opera Association of Pittsburgh – $13,000

Daisy Wilson Artist Community Inc. – $12,500

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council – $109,831

Kente Arts Alliance – $20,000

Manchester Craftsmen Guild – $13,000

Mattress Factory Ltd. – $13,000

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh – $13,000

New Hazlett Center for the Performing Arts – $5,000

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Inc. – $13,000

Pittsburgh Filmmakers – $6,763

Pittsburgh Musical Theater – $13,000

Pittsburgh Opera – $13,000

Pittsburgh Symphony Inc. – $13,000

Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra – $13,000

PittsburghPublic Theater Corp – $13,000

Point Park University – $5,000

Quantum Theatre Inc. – $21,000

Radian Hall Studios – $13,000

River City Brass Band – $13,000

Riverlife – $6,500

Slb Radio Productions Inc. – $13,000

Society for Arts in Crafts – $13,000

The Andy Warhol Museum – $33,000

The New Sun Rising – $13,500

The Pittsburgh Trust For Cultural Resources – $14,826

More information about the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts can be found here.

###