Goenvio: The Spanish Startup Revolutionizing Lost and Found Services at Airports
Forgetting a mobile phone, laptop, or keys is a common problem in Spanish airports. The rush to pass security, a flight about to depart, or simply a momentary lapse causes thousands of items to be lost daily across AENA's airport network.
To address this issue, the Spanish startup Goenvío has developed an innovative lost and found collection and shipping service, available at all airports in the country. CEO Carlos Ortiz shared that he himself had an odyssey to retrieve a phone he left at a security checkpoint, which is why he started this project over three years ago with resounding success.
"Clients from all over the world write to us to thank us for helping them. Sometimes it’s not just the monetary value of the item, but the sentimental value," Ortiz commented.
Collaboration with Airlines and Car Rental Companies
Goenvío not only works directly with passengers but also collaborates closely with airlines and car rental companies, facilitating the recovery of forgotten items across Spain. This network of collaboration allows Goenvío to locate and ship items more efficiently, ensuring that travelers can recover their lost belongings.
Lost & Found shipping service
The company has a team of professionals managing the entire process of shipping found items. Ortiz explains that once a client requests the service, collection and shipping to anywhere in the world is activated.
"Our goal is that no item remains unclaimed and that everyone’s belongings can reach their owners again. Thousands of items remain unclaimed in lost and found offices, and we want to change that reality," he adds.
The service is available at major airports, including Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Bilbao, Sevilla, Alicante, and Ibiza. Found items are securely and individually packaged for shipping, ensuring they arrive in perfect condition to their owners.
Delivery Times
The delivery time for recovered items varies depending on the destination. For shipments within Spain, the estimated time is 1 to 3 days. For international destinations, shipping can take between 2 to 10 days, depending on the country. Logistics efficiency is one of Goenvío’s strengths, with partnerships with leading transport companies ensuring that deliveries reach any location.
Impact and Future
Goenvío is transforming the way travelers recover their lost items, offering peace of mind and confidence on every journey. The startup and its network of collaboration with airlines and car rental companies continue to grow. In the very near future, they plan to expand to other types of transportation, such as train and bus stations, to offer their service more widely. Additionally, they have launched PostalFly, allowing users to recover lost items at major airports worldwide, such as Dubai, Paris, or Los Angeles.
Goenvío is poised to become a global leader in the recovery and shipping of lost items in the transportation sector.
https://goenvio.es/
Robert Sánchez
