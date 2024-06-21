Saskatchewan Marshals Service Update and Appointment of New Deputy Chief Marshal

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 21, 2024

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) is making significant progress toward becoming operational by the end of 2026. The 2024-25 Provincial Budget has allocated $7 million toward the development of the SMS, with an annual budget of $20 million once it's operational. The SMS aims to enhance policing in the province with a particular focus on rural communities while supporting and assisting the RCMP, First Nations, and municipal police services across the province. The Service will address gangs, rural crime, illegal weapons and drugs, and will work to apprehend high-risk individuals and offenders with outstanding warrants.

"The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will stand as an innovative, responsive and community-engaged approach to the complex modern challenges facing policing services in the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said.

Renovations to the SMS district headquarters in Prince Albert are well underway and expected to be completed by the fall. Plans are also in place to establish four or five satellite offices in the province, with the potential for further expansion as necessary. The SMS is using data-led analysis and crime statistics to determine the most suitable communities for these locations.

"Having the new Marshals Service located in Prince Albert is great news for our city and our residents," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said. "Being in the heart of Saskatchewan, this spot will help push this new policing effort forward.

The SMS has developed the branding for its logo, vehicles, badges and Marshals uniforms. Further updates, including details on new equipment and resources, will be announced as the Marshals Service is further established.

The SMS is also pleased to announce the appointment of its new Deputy Chief Marshal, Richard Lowen.

"Deputy Chief Marshal Lowen comes to us from the Estevan Police Service where he has served as Chief of Police since 2021," Chief Marshal Rob Cameron said. "He brings with him an incredible breadth of experience from his more than 30-year career in policing. I can think of no more suitable candidate to work alongside with as we carry forward the important work of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service."

Deputy Chief Marshal Lowen began his career with the Winnipeg Police Service in 1989, progressing from general patrol to roles such as Detective Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Divisional Commander, and eventually Superintendent before moving to the Estevan Police Service to serve as Chief. He was elected President of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police in 2023, and he also serves as the Saskatchewan Director for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. Among his many accolades, he is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Thomas Sierzycki has been hired as Executive Director of Operational Support. Mr. Sierzycki joins the SMS with nearly a decade's experience in senior government ministry roles, and he served as Mayor of La Ronge from 2009 to 2016. He has extensive board governance experience, having sat on the Boards of SaskPower, SaskWater and Access Communications, and he is also a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal recipient, CBC Top 40 Under 40 award winner, and named one of 11 top young Canadians to watch by Maclean's magazine in 2011. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Education, a Masters in Northern Governance and Development and a Masters in Public Administration.

Recruitment of civilian staff and experienced officers will intensify in the coming months, with positions expected to be posted this summer and training set to begin by February 2025 at the Saskatchewan Police College.

"I am encouraged by the deep pool of talent and experience we are bringing on board, and I see a bright future for the service's role in keeping Saskatchewan communities and people safe as a top-tier policing service," Merriman said.

"We commend Richard Lowen on his well-deserved appointment as Deputy Chief Marshal," Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier said. "His leadership, integrity and extensive experience will undoubtedly strengthen the Saskatchewan Marshals Service and enhance public safety efforts across our province."

"Saskatchewan Urban Municipality Association (SUMA) congratulates the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety on the successful hiring of qualified candidates for these important leadership positions," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "We look forward to working with Chief Marshal Cameron and Deputy Chief Marshal Lowen as the Marshals Service continues to roll out over the coming months."

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service is poised to make a significant impact on public safety in the province. With strong leadership and a clear vision, the SMS is dedicated to protecting and serving Saskatchewan's communities for years to come.

