‘Nesting in Nantucket’ Capsule Edit Captures the Coastal Spirit of the Cape in Tile

Nesting in Nantucket captures the essence of a small seaside cottage nestled in a picturesque cove. Blonde-colored wood-look porcelain floor tile, light neutral marble checkerboard tile, faintly blue fluted tile, and hand-painted terracotta tile all cohesively combine to create a space that is uniquely eclectic, personable, and inviting in this coastal An emphasis on natural materials through pebble tile and marble bathroom floor tile with hues of blue, complimented by textured neutrals and greys, creates a calming coastal environment reminiscent of a cape town beach. This coastal bath is your personal sanctuary.

This curated tile collection from Architessa is inspired by the coastal hues of a Northeastern cape town

FROM THE CAPE TO YOUR HOME, CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF SALTWATER, SUNSHINE, AND SEA BREEZE.” — Architessa

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architessa, a tile and stone brand headquartered in Maryland, has launched their third in a series of tile Capsule Edits entitled 'Nesting in Nantucket'. The 'Nesting in Nantucket' Capsule captures the tranquil charm of a small island cottage, transforming homes into peaceful havens. This collection brings the soothing essence of Nantucket’s coastal beauty to interior design. Natural textures and calming colors invite homeowners to unwind, offering a sanctuary from everyday life. Transform any room into a picturesque escape, where seaside beauty meets the comfort of home.

“FROM THE CAPE TO YOUR HOME, CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF SALTWATER, SUNSHINE, AND SEA BREEZE.”

In general, Capsule Edits include a thematic inspiration as well as tile and accessories that tell the story of that theme. Capsule Edits are further broken down into three categories in order to better relate to their specific intended audience: Home Edits, Commercial Edits, and Contractor Edits. While these individual Capsule Edits are all related in the overall aesthetic and theme they present, the curated products within each are specifically tailored to the application needs of that audience. For example, the Contractor Edits contain grout, paint, and finishing options available with short lead times to simplify design.

To view more information about Architessa’s Capsule Edits, please visit https://architessa.com/pages/capsule-edits

-- BROWSE BY JOURNEY --

Capsule Edit at Home: https://architessa.com/blogs/capsule-edit/capsules-at-home-nesting-in-nantucket

Commercial Edit: https://architessa.com/blogs/capsule-edit/commercial-capsule-nesting-in-nantucket

Contractor Edit: https://architessa.com/blogs/capsule-edit/contractor-capsule-nesting-in-nantucket

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.