Securities Lawyers Bakhtiari & Harrison Provide Legal Services to Investors With Significant Market Losses

Securities Lawyers Bakhtiari & Harrison Provide Legal Services to Investors With Significant Market LossesBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakhtiari & Harrison is an “AV” rated law firm, focused on the worldwide representation of clients in complex arbitration, litigation, and related legal services in matters involving the securities industry. The firm’s partners have extensive experience in securities, employment and regulatory matters. Our focus is on delivering strategic and creative client-centric solutions.
We represent individuals and institutions in securities arbitration and litigation claims before FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), AAA (American Arbitration Association), other arbitration providers and in state and federal courts. The firm represents financial services professionals, registered investment advisors and broker-dealers in employment matters, industry disputes and regulatory investigations.
The Importance of Selection of Experienced Counsel
FINRA securities arbitration is the forum for the resolution for most disputes between customers, financial service professionals and financial institutions. The retention of an experienced law firm and counsel is a critical step, a decision that should be made with great care. While some firms offer legal services, few – if any – have our experience and credentials. Our experience includes:
More than 50 years of collective experience handling securities arbitration and litigation matters. Each of our attorneys have served as lead counsel in arbitration hearings. Our partners have been involved in groundbreaking cases in the industry.
Our partners have litigated and been involved with regulatory matters before various state securities commissions, the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA. We have also worked with state and federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Department of Justice.
One of our partners served as President of the Public Investor Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), the only nationwide bar association of securities arbitration and litigation attorneys.
One of our partners chaired the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) National Arbitration and Mediation Committee (NAMC). The NAMC board position is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and makes policy and rule recommendations that govern the securities arbitration process.
For nearly three decades, the firm attorneys have advocated for the improvement of the securities arbitration process by commenting on a wide variety of issues pending before the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and other state and federal authorities.
Representation of investors in disputes with financial institutions in 50 different states and on five continents (Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America).
For more detailed information, please visit and examine our experience and credentials.
