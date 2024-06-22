Emre Bardan, The Hair Whisperer Behind Miss Universe Iconic Curls

From Crown to Catwalk: Emre Bardan-Glamhairartist's Hairstyles Define Tegan Martin's Miss Universe Reign The Power of Glam Emre Bardan mastered this elegant hairstyle for Tegan Martin

Glamhairartist and Tegan Martin: Hair That Launched A Thousand Dreams

I’m ready to go back to work. This journey is a reminder that recovery is possible and that life can be beautiful again.” — Emre Bardan

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to making a statement on stage, there’s no better way to do so than with a glamorous hairstyle. Tegan Martin’s Miss Universe curls, created by Emre Bardan-Glamhairartist for Miss Universe Australia, are the perfect example of how to make an impact with your hair. Achieving this look takes patience and time. There’s a definite reason why it’s a trending hairstyle for 2024.

Miss Universe curls are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. They’re perfect for any occasion, from red-carpet events to a night out with friends. In 2024, we can expect to see this timeless hairstyle trending once again, as more and more people embrace the glamour and sophistication of old Hollywood. With soft, voluminous waves, Miss Universe curls are a great way to add instant glamour to any look. Plus, they’re versatile enough to be dressed up or down, making them a go-to hairstyle for any occasion.

Emre Bardan is a highly accomplished hair artist who has made significant contributions to the beauty and influencer world with over 1.7 million followers. With a career spanning over two decades, he has established himself as a leading expert in his field, particularly in glam hair styling and mentoring other students. His exceptional skills and creativity have allowed him to work with some of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including celebrities and models. Bardan has been appointed as the official glam hair artist for former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin. Bardan, is known for his work styling A-list celebrities and top international beauty pageants like Miss Universe Australia and Miss Universe Turkey. He took a four-year break from the industry to focus on his recovery. Now, he is back and ready to inspire with his story of resilience.

"For many years, I suffered in silence as my addiction and depression took over my life," Bardan said. "The pressure of the “industry and expectations took a huge toll. I felt lost and alone."

Tegan Martin was born in Sydney, Australia. She is a model and television presenter. She is known for her work on the Australian television show "The Project." She won the Miss Universe Australia title in 2014 and placed in the TOP 10 during the global competition.

Martin is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, too. She has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression. She is also a strong supporter of women's empowerment.

She expressed her delight at having Bardan as her stylist for the international competition.

"Emre is such a talented artist and also just a wonderful person,” Tegan Martin said. “I'm grateful that he'll be helping me shine at Miss Universe through his amazing hair designs. And I'm inspired by his story - it just shows that with determination and support, you can overcome any challenge. I know he'll help me feel my most confident on the world stage."

Follow Emre Bardan on Linked In at https://linkedin.com/in/emre-bardan-8998212a2 and https://twitter.com/glaamhairartist/.

# # #

Disclaimer: Emre Bardan owns these photos. He also owns the copyrights.