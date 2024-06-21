Ava Colindres Makes History as First Asian-Latina-African American Woman to Win Miss Georgia Teen USA

With a decade of pageant experience under her belt, Colindres is passionate about community engagement and empowering the next generation of leaders.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ava Colindres has shattered barriers and made history by becoming the first Asian-Latina-African American woman to clinch the coveted title of Miss Georgia Teen USA. After a decade of dedicated competition, Ava's perseverance and passion have culminated in a groundbreaking achievement that resonates far beyond the pageant stage.The highly anticipated event was held in McDonough for the 10th year in a row. Kim Greenwood, the executive director said, “The City of McDonough and the McDonough Hospitality and Tourism Board have been very generous to our program and the women of Georgia over the years. We are very grateful to call McDonough the home of the Miss Georgia USA pageant and we are so thankful for their hospitality”."This is my 10th year competing in pageants, and it feels surreal to achieve my dream of winning the Miss Georgia Teen USA title," said Colindres. "Winning this title means everything to me. It's the realization of years of hard work and dedication." In the year ahead, Colindres is committed to making a profound impact in her community, continuing her advocacy through hosting her third Beyond The Crown seminar, and serving as a role model and mentor for younger generations.When asked about her next challenge, competing for the Miss Teen USA title this summer in Hollywood, Ava remarked, "Miss Teen USA has been a dream of mine to compete for and winning Miss Georgia Teen USA has brought me one step closer. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity." Colindres' historic win not only reflects her personal dedication but also underscores the evolving diversity and inclusivity within the pageant community. Her triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring young women of diverse backgrounds across the nation.Also crowned at this years pageant was Miss Georgia USA, Emmaline Farmer, a Family Nurse Practitioner student at Emory University.Pageant Details: The Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant was held in McDonough at the Henry County Performing Arts Center.