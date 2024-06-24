Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,602 in the last 365 days.

1319735 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SPECIAL WARRANT FINANCING OF ITS SUBSIDIARY

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319735 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed on a non-brokered private placement financing of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary 1000406106 Ontario Inc. (the “Subsidiary”) through the sale of 25,000 special warrants of the Subsidiary (each, a “Special Warrant”) at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant for a total of $25,000.00 in proceeds (the “Offering”). The Special Warrants entitle Subscribers to purchase shares of the Subsidiary until such time as the Company completes a reverse takeover (“RTO”). If the Subscriber exercises its Special Warrants for shares of the Subsidiary prior to an RTO, then the Subscriber will be issued shares of the Company at completion of the RTO.

For more information, please contact:

1319735 B.C. LTD.
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
Telephone: 416 481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Binyomin Posen
1319735 B.C. Ltd.
email us here

You just read:

1319735 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SPECIAL WARRANT FINANCING OF ITS SUBSIDIARY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more