6/20/24 – PARTIAL CLOSURE OF POLIHALE STATE PARK IN EFFECT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2024

PARTIAL CLOSURE OF POLIHALE STATE PARK IN EFFECT

(POLIHALE STATE PARK, KAUA'I)

(POLIHALE STATE PARK, KAUA‘I) – On Monday, the protection and restoration of the sensitive dune system at Polihale State Park began. Poʻoahonu (commonly known as Queen’s Pond) will be closed Mondays through Fridays while dune protection measures are ongoing. The restoration area will be open on weekends.

“There is a compelling and critical need to protect this rare dune and costal ecosystem. To facilitate the hauling and placement of boulders fronting the dunes, the existing entry road will also be improved. The boulders are intended to protect the dunes and surrounding natural resources. This action is being undertaken to prevent vehicles from driving on highly sensitive cultural sites and damaging native and endangered plants. Signs will also be placed to educate park users on the cultural significance of the dunes, rules of the park, and other interpretive information,” said Alan Carpenter, assistant administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP).

The unique dune formations of Nohili (Pacific Missile Range Facility) to Polihale, are culturally important and contain natural and cultural resources, including traditional Hawaiian burial grounds.

DSP staff has met with lineal descendants of Polihale and the broader community to consult on the need to initiate the restoration. DSP is asking for the support of the community to protect and manage these spaces from degradation by vehicles and use by people. Carpenter added, “We ask park users to be aware of the significance of the dunes, and to traverse only on designated roadways and paths.”

