2024 Parliamentary Summer School for Georgian students – apply by 29 June!

The EU Delegation to Georgia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have announced enrolment for the 2024 Parliamentary Summer School.

The School will take place on 11-17 July, in Samtskhe-Javakheti region. It is open to law students of authorised public and private higher education institutions of Georgia.

The aim of the summer school is to deepen awareness of issues such as parliamentarianism, the lawmaking process, the roles and mandates of the Parliament of Georgia and the European Parliament.

The summer school sessions will be conducted in English by international and local trainers. Upon completion of the project, participants will be awarded certificates of participation in Georgian and English.

The deadline for application is 29 June.

