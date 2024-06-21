EU Media Camp for young people in Moldova

The Youth Media Centre from Moldova invites young people aged 16 to 20 to a summer camp ‘EU merg la Media Camp’, dedicated to media content production, taking place from 8 to 11 July.

This initiative is supported by the European Union, with all participation costs covered by European funds.

The Youth Media Centre team will conduct practical workshops covering the whole process of content creation: from pre-production (selection and research of topics), to production (filming) and post-production (editing, placement and promotion).

During the camp, participants will also have the opportunity to learn about the values of the European Union and the benefits of Moldova’s integration into the EU. Special guests, including Jānis Mažeiks, EU Ambassador to Moldova, as well as government representatives and journalists, will take part in the discussions.

The primary language of communication will be Romanian, with translation into Russian available.

Registration is open until 30 June.

Find out more

Press release

Online registration form