Braniff Airways Foundation Welcomes Two New Board of Directors
Grandson of former Braniff Chairman and Braniff Captain Join BoardDFW AIRPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Slater Harding Lawrence and Mr. Tim Gleason, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. “The addition of Mr. Lawrence and Mr. Gleason is an honor for all of us at Braniff Airways Foundation.”
An experienced and vaunted group makes up the Board of Directors of Braniff Airways Foundation. They come to service possessing many different life experiences and most have worked not only in the airline and aviation business but in many other industries, but all share the Foundation's respect and admiration for Braniff Airways. Our Board's extensive experience and joint concern to ensure Braniff's place in the hearts of future generations is an asset that few organizations have the luxury of enjoying.
It is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of two exceptional individuals to the esteemed Braniff Airways Foundation Board. Their wealth of experience, passion for aviation, and dedication to our mission will undoubtedly propel us towards even greater heights. We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to the innovative contributions they will bring to our organization. Let's soar to new horizons together!
Slater Harding Lawrence, the grandson of Braniff International Chairman of the Board Harding L. Lawrence, brings an expansive level of international experience that will be highly beneficial to the Braniff Airways Foundation Board of Directors.
Mr. Lawrence is an avid traveler. Following graduation, Slater worked as a journalist for an NGO in South Africa that monitored Parliament, subsequently working as an analyst for an outsourcing company in London.
Tim Gleason served Braniff for fifteen years as a pilot, which included eight years in the training department. A longtime supporter of Braniff Foundation, he brings his unending talent to our Board of Directors.
For several years. Tim acted as editor and publisher of the BISE quarterly magazine for Braniff International Silver Eagles (BISE), the retired Braniff pilot group. In that capacity he served as a member of the BISE board of directors. For many years, he also published the annual letter for the Braniff Retirement Club.
ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL
Braniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.
Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at five locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.
The Foundation offers many community outreach programs including its Agent Orange Support Program for US Veterans from the Vietnam War, historical presentations for various community organizations and produces the famed Braniff History and Architecture Conference series of Learn About Braniff events.
Braniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.
