Activation of the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway suppresses mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and motor phenotypes in C9orf72 ALS/FTD models

In this study, we have conducted an extensive in vivo characterisation of mitochondrial dysfunction in multiple Drosophila models of C9orf72 ALS/FTD by studying mitochondrial dynamics, respiration, mitophagy, and redox homeostasis. We found that only the reversal of oxidative stress by the overexpression of antioxidant genes was able to rescue the progressive loss of motor function. Focussing on a role of the key antioxidant Keap1/Nrf2 signalling pathway, we investigated genetic and pharmacological inactivation of the negative regulator Keap1 in the C9orf72 Drosophila models and C9orf72 patient-derived iNeurons. Our results suggest that mitochondrial oxidative stress is an upstream pathogenic mechanism and activation of the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway could be a viable therapeutic strategy for ALS/FTD.

Various cellular mechanisms exist to counteract disruptions in mitochondrial function and redox imbalance, from antioxidant defence mechanisms to the wholesale degradation of mitochondria via macroautophagy (mitophagy), which has been relatively understudied in the C9orf72 context. One of the most important upstream mechanisms that counteracts redox imbalance is the Keap1/nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (Nrf2) pathway. Under basal conditions, Nrf2, a master regulatory transcription factor for antioxidant and cell-protective factors, is negatively regulated via targeted proteasomal degradation by an E3 ubiquitin ligase adaptor, Keap1. This interaction is alleviated upon oxidative and electrophilic stresses and can also be provoked by Keap1 small-molecule inhibitors, causing Nrf2 to accumulate in the nucleus. This induces the expression of a repertoire of protective factors such as proteins with detoxification, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, with the purpose of maintaining mitochondrial function and redox balance ( 23 , 24 ).

Abundant evidence supports that mitochondrial dysfunction is an early alteration in ALS ( 15 , 16 ), and mitochondrial bioenergetics and morphological changes have been observed in C9orf72 patient fibroblasts and iPSC-derived motor neurons ( 17 , 18 , 19 ). Cellular and mouse models expressing poly-GR have consistently shown mitochondrial perturbations such as redox imbalance and DNA damage ( 20 ). Evidence indicates that poly-GR binds to ATP5A1, thereby compromising mitochondrial function ( 21 ), and that poly-GR toxicity and aggregation can also occur due to frequent stalling of poly-GR translation on the mitochondrial surface, triggering ribosome-associated quality control and C-terminal extension ( 22 ).

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is characterised by the loss of upper and lower motor neurons leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and paralysis. A plethora of evidence supports a clinical, pathologic, and genetic overlap between ALS and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) ( 1 ), which is characterised by the degeneration of frontal and temporal lobes leading to clinical symptoms such as cognitive impairment and changes in behaviour and personality. Up to 50% of ALS patients show cognitive and behavioural changes; similarly, motor neuron dysfunction is a common feature in ∼15% of FTD cases ( 2 ). A hexanucleotide repeat expansion consisting of GGGGCC (G4C2) in the first intron of C9orf72 is the most common pathogenic mutation in ALS/FTD ( 3 , 4 ). Several pathogenic mechanisms have been proposed including haploinsufficiency of the gene product and the sequestration of RNA-binding proteins at accumulations (foci) of the transcribed RNA ( 5 ). Although intronic, the expanded RNA can also be translated through a mechanism known as repeat-associated non-AUG translation, which produces five different dipeptide repeat proteins (DPRs), with arginine DPRs exhibiting the most severe toxicity ( 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 ).

Results

Genetic manipulation of mitochondrial dynamics or mitophagy does not rescue C9orf72 phenotypes We next sought to determine whether disruptions to these observed changes in mitochondrial morphology, defective mitophagy, and oxidative stress are contributing factors to the neurodegenerative process. First, we evaluated whether genetic manipulations to counteract the elongated, hyperfused mitochondrial morphology caused by G4C2x36 or GR36 expression may rescue the larval locomotor defect. Thus, we combined the pan-neuronal expression of G4C2x36 or GR36 with genetic manipulations to promote fission (overexpression of pro-fission factors Drp1 or Mff [Tango11 in Drosophila]) or reduce fusion (loss of pro-fusion factors Opa1 and Mitofusin [Marf in Drosophila]). Although the elongated mitochondria observed in the G4C2x36 and GR36 neurons were partially reversed by these manipulations as expected (Fig S2A and B), this did not result in any improvement in larval locomotion (Fig S2C). These data suggest that excess mitochondrial fusion observed in the C9orf72 models does not play a key role in C9orf72 pathogenesis and may be a downstream consequence. Figure S2. Genetic manipulation of mitochondrial dynamics or mitophagy does not rescue C9orf72 phenotypes. (A) Confocal microscopy of larval neurons where mitochondria are labelled with the pan-neuronal expression of mito.GFP, co-expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 using nSyb-GAL4. Genetic manipulations promoting fission by overexpressing LacZ (control), Tango11, and Drp1, as well as reducing fusion using heterozygous loss-of-function mutations of Opa1 and Marf. Scale bar = 10 μm. (A, B) Quantification of (A) based on the established scoring system (chi-squared test, ns = non-significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; n = 6–12). Comparisons for the first LacZ group are against G4C2x3, LacZ. Otherwise, all the comparisons are against their respective control [LacZ] conditions. (C) Larval crawling of G4C2x3, G4C2x36, and GR36 larvae pan-neuronally co-expressing pro-fission factors Tango11 and Drp1, as well as heterozygous reduction of pro-fusion factors Opa1 and Marf (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 6–12 larvae). (D, E) Confocal microscopy of the mito-QC mitophagy reporter of G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 larvae co-expressing luciferase RNAi (control) and USP30 RNAi with nSyb-GAL4. Scale bar = 10 μm (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, ns = non-significant, ***P < 0.001; n = 4–8 larvae). (F) Larval crawling of G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 larvae co-expressing luciferase RNAi (control) and USP30 RNAi with nSyb-GAL4 (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test; data not significant; n = 6–12 larvae). (G) qRT–PCR was performed using 5-d-old adult heads pan-neuronally expressing G4C2x3 or G4C2x36 with nSyb-GAL4, analysing basal mRNA transcript levels of Sod1, Sod2, and catalase (Cat) (mean ± SD; unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05; n = 4 biological replicates). (H, I) Immunoblot analysis and (I) quantification of Sod1 protein levels (mean ± SD; unpaired t test with Welch’s corrections, *P < 0.05; n = 4 biological replicates). Similarly, since we observed reduced mitophagy in the C9orf72 models, we aimed to reverse this by boosting mitophagy by targeting the mitophagy inhibitor USP30. Knockdown of USP30 has been shown to rescue defective mitophagy caused by pathogenic mutations in PRKN and improve mitochondrial integrity in parkin- or Pink1-deficient flies (33). We have also seen that USP30 knockdown increases mitolysosome number in Drosophila neurons and muscle (34), indicative of increased mitophagy. As expected, we observed that USP30 knockdown significantly increased the number of mitolysosomes in control larval neurons (Fig S2D and E). However, when co-expressed with G4C2x36 or GR36, USP30 knockdown was not sufficient to rescue the reduced mitophagy (Fig S2D and E). Moreover, the pan-neuronal co-expression of G4C2x36 or GR36 with USP30 RNAi did not improve the larval locomotor deficit either (Fig S2F). These data suggest that mitophagy is also not a primary contributor to C9orf72 pathogenesis.

Overexpression of mitochondrial Sod2 and catalase ameliorates C9orf72 motor phenotypes Previous studies have shown that targeting oxidative stress may be beneficial in C9orf72-related pathology (20). Cellular defence mechanisms such as antioxidants are targeted to different cellular and subcellular locations, due to many sources of ROS. This compartmentalisation also highlights the need for fine-tuning of ROS signalling for redox homeostasis, as well as the possibility for ROS to signal between compartments (35). Since an increase in mitochondrial ROS was observed in G4C2x36, GR36, and GR1000 flies, we hypothesised that the overexpression of antioxidants would suppress behavioural locomotor phenotypes. First, we used a pan-neuronal driver to co-express the major antioxidant genes—cytosolic Sod1, mitochondrial Sod2, catalase (Cat), and a mitochondrially targeted catalase (mitoCat)—with G4C2x36 and GR36. Contrary to our prediction, the overexpression of cytosolic Sod1 significantly worsened the morphology of G4C2x36 and GR36 larvae, becoming even thinner and more developmentally delayed (Fig 3A). This was reflected by a worsening of the locomotor deficit for G4C2x36 and GR36 larvae, where GR36 larvae co-expressing Sod1 did not crawl during the assay conditions (Fig 3B). In contrast, the overexpression of mitochondrial Sod2, Cat, or mitoCat significantly rescued G4C2x36 and GR36 larval crawling (Fig 3B). These manipulations also improved larval morphology, particularly for GR36 (Fig 3A). Interestingly, we found that the expression of Sod1 was reduced at both mRNA (Fig S2G) and protein levels (Fig S2H and I) in G4C2x36 flies, whereas Cat mRNA levels were increased and Sod2 mRNA levels were unaltered (Fig S2G). Figure 3. Overexpression of mitochondrial Sod2 and catalase partially rescues C9orf72 phenotypes. (A, B) Morphology and (B) locomotor ability (crawling) of larvae co-expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 with LacZ (control), Sod1, Sod2, catalase (Cat), or mitochondrially targeted catalase (mitoCat) with a pan-neuronal driver nSyb-GAL4 (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 0 denotes larvae that did not crawl; n = 10–15 larvae); scale bar = 10 μm. (C) Confocal microscopy of larval neurons. Mitochondria are labelled with the pan-neuronal expression of mito.GFP, co-expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 with nSyb-GAL4. Genetic manipulations boosting antioxidant capacities by overexpressing Sod1, Sod2, Cat, or mitoCat. Control is overexpressing LacZ. Scale bar = 10 μm. (C, D) Quantification of (C) based on the established scoring system (chi-squared test, ns = non-significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001; n = 8–10 larvae). Comparisons for the first LacZ group are against G4C2x3, LacZ. Otherwise, all the comparisons are against their respective control (LacZ) conditions. (E, F) Confocal microscopy and (F) quantification of the mito-QC mitophagy reporter of larvae co-expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 with luciferase RNAi (control) and Sod2 in the larval ventral ganglion with nSyb-GAL4. Scale bar = 10 μm. Mitolysosomes are evident as GFP-negative, mCherry-positive puncta (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, ns = non-significant, **P < 0.01; n = 4–8 larvae). (G, H) Climbing analysis of 2- and 10-d-old adults expressing GR1000 co-expressing mito.GFP, Sod1, Sod2, Cat, and mitoCat with nSyb-GAL4. WT control is nSyb/+ (mean ± 95% CI; Kruskal–Wallis non-parametric test with Dunn’s correction, ns = non-significant, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; n = 60–100 flies). We next asked whether these manipulations similarly affected the other mitochondrial phenotypes. We found that overexpressing Sod2, Cat, or mitoCat significantly reduced the elongated mitochondrial phenotype in G4C2x36 and GR36 larval neurons (Fig 3C and D). Interestingly, Sod1 overexpression also partially rescued this phenotype. Notably, Sod2 overexpression was also able to partially rescue the defective mitophagy in G4C2x36 larvae, though this did not reach significance for GR36 (Fig 3E and F). To validate these genetic interactions, we used the GR1000 lines where we also found that Sod2 or Cat overexpression significantly rescued the age-related locomotion defect (Fig 3G and H). Thus, among all the different genetic manipulations used to reverse mitochondrial phenotypes observed, only the overexpression of certain antioxidant enzymes such as mitochondrial Sod2 and catalase was consistently beneficial in rescuing the locomotor deficits. This suggests that oxidative stress is an important mediator of pathogenesis.

The Keap1/Nrf2 pathway is partially activated in C9orf72 flies Keap1 and Nrf2 define an important redox-sensing pathway which activates antioxidant gene expression upon oxidative stress. Keap1 and Nrf2 are conserved in Drosophila (Nrf2 is called cap-n-collar C isoform, CncC) (36), so we sought to explore whether this pathway is involved in C9orf72 pathology. Assessing the relative nuclear abundance of CncC in neurons of the larval ventral ganglion, we observed an increase in nuclear CncC in both G4C2x36 and GR36 compared with the G4C2x3 control (Fig 4A and C). We also observed a similar increase in CncC nuclear staining in 5-d-old adult brains of G4C2x36 animals (Fig 4B and C). This indicates that there is activation of the Keap1/CncC signalling pathway at early stages, which remains activated during disease progression. Figure 4. Keap1/CncC pathway is partially activated in C9orf72 pathogenesis. (A, B) Confocal microscopy images of larval ventral ganglion and (B) 5-d-old adult brains immunostained for CncC expression, with Hoechst used to delineate the nuclei. The pan-neuronal expression of G4C2x36 or GR36 was via nSyb-GAL4. (C) Quantification of relative nuclear CncC staining normalised to the control, G4C2x3 (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test for larval brain analysis, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 12–18 larval brains; unpaired t test with Welch’s correction for adult brain analysis, **P < 0.01; n = 8-10 adult brains). (D, E) Immunoblot and quantification of GstD1-GFP reporter transgene levels (via anti-GFP), in adult brain samples of the pan-neuronal expression of (D) G4C2x3 or G4C2x36 at day 5, and (E) LacZ (control) and GR1000 at day 10. Tubulin was used as the loading control (mean ± SD; unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 3–6 biological replicates). (F) Immunoblot and quantification of GstD1-GFP reporter transgene levels in 5-d-old adult brain samples of the pan-neuronal expression of G4C2x3 or G4C2x36, with and without 5 mM PQ treatment (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction, *P < 0.05; n = 3 biological replicates). To further analyse the activity of this signalling pathway, we used an antioxidant reporter transgene, which expresses GFP via the promoter of GstD1, an Nrf2 target and prototypical oxidative stress response gene (36), to monitor antioxidant responses. The pan-neuronal expression of both G4C2x36 (Fig 4D) and GR1000 (Fig 4E) caused an increase in GstD1-GFP levels compared with their respective controls, consistent with an increase in CncC activity. At the same time, we assessed whether G4C2x36 flies could also respond appropriately to ROS-inducing paraquat (PQ) treatment. We again saw that the GstD1-GFP reporter expression was significantly increased in G4C2x36 flies under basal conditions (−PQ) compared with controls (Fig 4F). However, although GstD1-GFP levels substantially increased upon PQ treatment in both control and G4C2x36 flies (Fig 4F), the response in G4C2x36 flies was similar to the control. These observations, together with the preceding genetic studies, suggest that although the C9orf72 flies can detect the elevated oxidative stress conditions and mount a response, it is not maximally induced and likely insufficient to confer full protection. The increased response of the GstD1-GFP reporter to PQ beyond the level seen in G4C2x36 alone indicates that an increased antioxidant response can be induced in these animals.

Genetic and pharmacological inhibition of Keap1 partially rescues C9orf72 phenotypes Although the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway was activated in C9orf72 models, the response seemed to be insufficient. Therefore, we hypothesised that genetically reducing Keap1 levels to constitutively boost CncC activity could benefit C9orf72 phenotypes as has been seen in a Drosophila model of Alzheimer’s disease (37). Indeed, combining a heterozygous mutant of Keap1 with pan-neuronally driven G4C2x36 or GR36 significantly improved the larval motor ability of both G4C2x36 and GR36 compared with the control (Fig 5A), and visibly improved the larval morphology (Fig 5B). Furthermore, Keap1 heterozygosity was also able to fully rescue the GR1000 adult climbing deficit (Fig 5C). Figure 5. Genetic activation of the Keap1/CncC pathway rescues C9orf72 toxicity in vivo. (A, B) Locomotor ability (crawling) and (B) morphology of larvae pan-neuronally expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 larvae using nSyb-GAL4, with heterozygous loss of Keap1 (Keap1−/+) compared with a control (WT) background (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 8–10 larvae). (C) Climbing analysis of 2- and 10-d-old adults pan-neuronally (nSyb-GAL4) expressing GR1000 with heterozygous loss of Keap1 (mean ± 95% CI; Kruskal–Wallis non-parametric test with Dunn’s correction, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, ns = non-significant; n = 60–100 flies). (D) Confocal microscopy of larval ventral ganglion immunostained for CncC expression, with Hoechst used to delineate the nuclei, in larvae expressing pan-neuronal G4C2x3 or G4C2x36, via nSyb-GAL4, with or without heterozygous loss of Keap1; scale bar = 10 μm. (E) Quantification of relative nuclear CncC staining normalised to the control, G4C2x3 (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test for larval brain analysis, ns = non-significant, *P < 0.05; n = 4–5 larval brains). (F) Oxygen consumption rate of 5-d-old fly heads of G4C2x3 or G4C2x36, via nSyb-GAL4, and G4C2x36, Keap1−/+ (mean ± SD; n = 2–3 biological replicates). Analysing the distribution of CncC, we observed again that G4C2x36 provoked an increase in CncC nuclear localisation (Fig 5D and E) with the trend towards a further increase with Keap1 heterozygosity (Fig 5D and E). Similarly, when performing high-resolution respirometry, there was a trend for improving both complex I– and complex II–linked respiration deficit in G4C2x36 with Keap1 heterozygosity (Fig 5F). The positive effects of partial genetic loss of Keap1 on the behaviour of C9orf72 models support the potential for pharmaceutical agents that modulate Keap1 to also be beneficial in this context. To test this hypothesis, we used dimethyl fumarate (DMF), a Keap1-modifying Nrf2-activating drug with antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties. DMF acts by inactivating Keap1 via succination of its cysteine residues (38), which has previously been shown to exhibit neuroprotective effects in animal models of neurodegeneration (39). Analysing the impact of DMF on the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway, we performed quantitative RT–PCR on transcriptional targets of CncC, including GstD1, GstD2, Gclc, and Cyp6a2 (40, 41), in the C9orf72 models with and without a modest dose of DMF treatment. The degree of transcriptional activation was variable between different targets, but DMF treatment caused a general up-regulation of CncC targets in G4C2x36 flies (Fig 6A). Figure 6. Treatment with DMF rescues C9orf72 toxicity in vivo. (A) Expression analysis (qRT–PCR) performed on 5-d-old adult heads pan-neuronally expressing G4C2x3 or G4C2x36 via nSyb-GAL4, with or without feeding DMF (7 μM), analysing mRNA levels of GstD1, Gclc, GstD2, and Cyp6a2 (mean ± SD; unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05; n = 3 biological replicates). (B) Confocal microscopy of the mito-roGFP2-Orp1 mitochondrial H 2 O 2 reporter co-expressed with G4C2x3 or G4C2x36 in the larval ventral ganglion via nSyb-GAL4. Larvae were fed 1 μM DMF or equivalent ethanol control during development. Representative pseudocolour ratio images are shown, and the 405/488 ratio is quantified. Scale bar = 50 μm (mean ± SD; one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 6–7 larvae). (C) Climbing analysis of 10-d-old flies expressing G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 flies via a predominantly motor neuron driver DIPγ-GAL4. Flies were raised on food supplemented with either 7 μM dimethyl fumarate (DMF) or ethanol as a control (mean ± 95% CI; Kruskal–Wallis non-parametric test with Dunn’s correction, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; n = 60–100 flies). (D) Climbing analysis of 20-d-old flies expressing mito.GFP (control) or GR1000 flies via pan-neuronal expression with nSyb-GAL4. Flies were raised on food supplemented with either 7 μM DMF or ethanol as a control (mean ± 95% CI; Kruskal–Wallis non-parametric test with Dunn’s correction, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, ns = non-significant; n = 60–100 flies). To test whether DMF treatment improves mitochondrial function in the G4C2x36 model, we again used the mito-roGFP2-Orp1 reporter to assess mitochondrial H 2 O 2 levels. Here, animals were raised on food containing DMF or vehicle (ethanol). We again observed an increase in reported H 2 O 2 levels in G4C2x36 animals, which was partially rescued by DMF treatment (Fig 6B). Finally, to extend these observations and assess the effects of DMF treatments on motor phenotypes, we expressed G4C2x3, G4C2x36, or GR36 via DIPγ-GAL4 and treated the adult flies with food supplemented with DMF or vehicle (ethanol) for 10 d. For both G4C2x36 and GR36, the progressive decline in locomotor performance in vehicle-treated flies was greatly alleviated by 10 d of DMF treatment (Fig 6C). Similarly, the progressive loss of motor function in pan-neuronal GR1000 flies was also significantly reduced with 20 d of DMF treatment, compared with the vehicle control (Fig 6D). Taken together, these data indicate that inhibiting Keap1 by DMF treatment can induce an antioxidant response transcriptional profile, alleviate mitochondrial dysfunction, and attenuate C9orf72 behavioural phenotypes.