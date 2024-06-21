The type of DNA damage response after decitabine treatment depends on the level of DNMT activity

To dissect the individual contribution of the different MoAs and gain a holistic picture of associated DNA repair mechanisms, we started with AzadC treatment of the wt and the DNMT-TKO in the naïve state to distinguish DNMT-dependent effects from other DNA-based effects. Next, we studied the effects of AzadC on both genotypes in the primed state when DNMT activity is high compared with the naïve state. Last, we had a closer look at the effects of AzaC in the naïve and the primed state in both genotypes and also investigated the effects of DNMT inhibition without creating DNA damage using the previously reported non-nucleoside DNMT inhibitor RG108 ( 32 , 33 ).

(A) RT–qRT-PCR in mESCs wt versus DNMT-TKO (2iL conditions) using the PCR primers described in Tsumura et al (2006) ( 29 ) showing no signal/amplification product for Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b in the DNMT-TKO compared with the wt. Gapdh served as an internal control. (B) Volcano plot showing that all three DNMTs are overrepresented in the wt compared with the DNMT-TKO on the protein level. (C, D) QQQ-MS chromatograms showing that there is in contrast to the wt (C) no detectable mdC in the DNMT-TKO (D), proofing the absence of any DNMT activity in the DNMT-TKO. dC and isotopologue standard (ISTD) signals of dC and mdC served as an internal control.

The multi-MoA profiles of AzadC and AzaC provide unique drug profiles in comparison with other chemotherapeutic agents that target either genomic integrity or other cellular features such as epigenome patterns. However, to date it is unclear how much the individual MoAs contribute to the efficacy profile of AzadC and AzaC and reliable biomarkers to predict a patient’s response to both, exclusively one, or none of the two compounds are still missing. To investigate in detail how much the different MoAs of AzadC and AzaC contribute to their efficacy profile, we chose mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) as a model system because their special cellular features allowed us to distinguish the different MoAs from each other ( Table 1 ). In contrast to other cell types, mESCs in a non-committed state can tolerate ablation of Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b (DNMT-TKO) ( Fig S1A and B ), resulting in global DNA demethylation ( Fig S1C and D ) without showing deleterious developmental and cellular defects ( 29 ). Furthermore, mESCs also show sustained proliferative signalling and replicative immortality like cancer cells, but do not feature genomic instability. Importantly, they have a fully functional DDR, which makes them exceptionally suitable to study potential proliferation inhibitory and cell death–inducing effects of AzadC and AzaC, as well as involved DNA repair processes. Last, mESCs can be cultured in a naïve (2iL culture conditions) or in a primed (Lif culture conditions) state, which represents two pluripotent but distinct developmental stages, where the naïve state is characterized by a very low, but the primed state by a very high, DNMT activity ( 30 , 31 ).

To maintain a level of genomic integrity that is necessary to survive, cancer cells often have a very efficient, but less precise, DNA repair machinery ( 23 ). This feature gives them a survival advantage not only to deal with naturally occurring DNA lesions, but also to deal with DNA lesions introduced by DNA-damaging reagents ( 24 ). One clinically important example of chemoresistance by proficient DNA repair is the on-target resistance of many aggressive tumours against cisplatin, which is applied as a cytostatic agent against solid tumours ( 25 ). To understand the MoA and the associated repair mechanisms of DNA-damaging reagents is therefore of utmost importance to improve therapy efficiency in the clinic. Previous studies showed that non-homologous end joining (NHEJ), homologous recombination (HR) via the Fanconi anaemia (FA) pathway, and poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1)–dependent DNA repair are involved in the repair of AzadC-induced DNA lesions ( 26 , 27 , 28 ). However, it has not been investigated in a holistic and systematic manner yet which DNA damage responses (DDRs) are activated as a cellular response towards AzadC or AzaC under different cellular prerequisites. This information is pivotal to understand and break resistance mechanisms during AzadC- or AzaC-based cancer therapy.

(A) Schematic representation of the metabolization of AzadC and AzaC in the cell. (B) Venn diagram of the number of proteins in the wt and the DNMT-TKO that showed significant expression-level changes (|log 2 FC| ≥ 0.58496 and P < 0.05) from the naïve to the 96-h primed state. 79 common proteins were significantly differentially expressed in both genotypes. (C) Morphological changes as indicated by representative brightfield microscopy of wt and DNMT-TKO mESCs in the transition from the naïve state (cells cultured in 2iL) to the primed state (cells cultured in Lif). (D) Volcano plot showing the protein expression changes (log 2 FC) and the consistency of the change (−log[P-value]) between the naïve and the primed state in the wt. Proteins with higher expression in the 96-h primed state are displayed on the right side, and proteins with higher expression in the naïve state are shown on the left side. Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, Dnmt3b, and the DNMT3-regulatory unit Dnmt3I are displayed in purple. Proteins with significant expression changes (|log 2 FC| > 0.58496, −log[P-value] > 1.3 [≙ P < 0.05]) are shown in black, and the rest is shown in grey. (E) Quantification of absolute 5mdC in the DNA by triple-quadrupole mass spectrometry, normalized to the amount of dG.

5-Aza-2′-deoxycytidine (decitabine, AzadC) and 5-azacytidine (Azacytidine, AzaC) are cytosine analogues that covalently trap DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs) and therefore belong to the compound class of hypomethylating agents (HMAs) ( 1 , 2 ). Both compounds are applied in the clinic against myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which have otherwise very limited treatment options ( 3 , 4 ). It has been reported that AzadC and AzaC have potentially beneficial effects for therapy of solid tumours as well, but it is not understood yet why solid tumours do not equally respond towards AzadC or AzaC exposure as haematopoietic malignancies ( 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ). AzaC and AzadC feature a multi-mode of action (multi-MoA) by addressing epigenetic and DNA damage processes, and in addition for AzaC, also RNA-dependent processes ( Fig 1A ) ( 1 , 9 ). Both compounds are taken up into cells via nucleoside transporters in the plasma membrane, however with different transportability profiles with respect to the different nucleoside transporter types ( 10 ). After uptake, 80–90% of AzaC is incorporated into RNA, where it affects nucleic acid and protein metabolism by destabilizing RNA. Among other effects, AzaC inhibits the tRNA (cytosine[38]-C[5]) methyltransferase (TRDMT1, DNMT2) and reduces protein expression levels of ribonucleotide reductase subunit 2 (RRM2) in blood and leukaemic cells. The ribonucleotide reductase converts ribonucleotides to 2′-deoxyribonucleotides for DNA synthesis, and the consequently lower protein levels of RRM2 after AzaC treatment were found to be an important mechanism by which AzaC blocks cell proliferation in leukaemic cells ( 9 , 11 , 12 , 13 ). The remaining 10–20% of AzaC are converted on the diphosphate level to the respective AzadC analogue, and the metabolic pathways of AzaC and AzadC unite ( Fig 1A ). The AzadC triphosphate can be subsequently used by DNA polymerases for genomic incorporation of AzadC during the S phase instead of 2′-deoxycytidine (dC). After genomic incorporation, AzadC is recognized by DNMTs as dC, but because of the CH-N replacement at the pyrimidine ring, DNMTs cannot be released anymore after the nucleophilic attack, resulting in permanent crosslinks between the protein and the 5-aza-cytosine nucleobase ( 1 ) ( Fig 1A ). On the epigenome level, DNMT inhibition leads to a global loss of the epigenetic mark 5-methyl-2′-deoxycytidine (mdC), a key player of epigenetic modulation of gene expression ( 14 ). This feature can be highly beneficial for tumour therapy as many cancer types and in particular AML subtypes have silenced tumour suppressor genes by hypermethylation of the respective promoter regions ( 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 ). On the DNA damage level, AzadC can potentially create various types of DNA lesions ( Fig 1A ). First, AzadC has a non-canonical base, which promotes rapid hydrolysation of the nucleoside ( 19 ), resulting in DNA lesions by mismatches and abasic sites. However, the most severe form of DNA damage after exposure to AzadC, which also determines the mutagenicity of AzadC, is the DNMT-DNA crosslinks ( 20 , 21 , 22 ).

Results

mESCs as a model system to study the mode of action of AzadC and AzaC Before we started to investigate the effects of AzadC and AzaC using our anticipated model system, we checked whether wt and the DNMT-TKO cells provided similar cellular features, for example, distinct morphological changes upon priming, despite the absence of all three DNMT enzymes in the DNMT-TKO. Upon priming, a comparable number of proteins showed significant expression-level changes from the naïve to the primed state for both genotypes (Fig 1B). The differently expressed proteins between the naïve and the primed state differed, however, substantially between the two genotypes. Nevertheless, both genotypes underwent similar morphological changes. When cultured in 2iL, both wt and DNMT-TKO cells formed densely packed colonies with distinct borders. Within the colonies, individual cells could not be spotted (Fig 1C, naïve). Upon priming, the colonies dissected and individual cells with distinct morphology were increasingly observed for both genotypes (Fig 1C, primed). Moreover, in the wt, Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b were all significantly more expressed in the 96-h primed state compared with the naïve state (Fig 1D), which consequently resulted in higher DNMT activity as indicated by increasing levels of 5mdC (Fig 1E). Because new 5mdC patterns are established during priming, wt mESCs allow to monitor closely the effects of AzadC and AzaC when DNMT activity is highly dynamic in cells with the same genetic background. Altogether, these results indicated that the wt and the DNMT-TKO mESCs undergo fundamental cellular changes from the naïve to the 96-h primed state. Although the individual changes on the proteome level were different between the two genotypes, the extent and the resulting morphological changes were similar, and therefore, we decided that the mESCs provided a suitable model system to directly compare the effects of AzadC and AzaC in the presence and absence of DNMT enzymes.

Presence of genomic AzadC substantially contributes to the anti-proliferative and cytotoxic effect without formation of DNMT-DNA crosslinks when overall DNMT activity is low To investigate how much the presence of genomic AzadC contributes to its toxicity by base mismatch (MoA 3) or formation of abasic sites by spontaneous hydrolysis of the base (MoA 4), independent from DNA hypomethylation (MoA 1) and DNA damage by DNMT crosslinking (MoA 2), we first compared the effects of AzadC on wt and DNMT-TKO cells under naïve conditions (2iL) when DNMT expression and activity are low in the wt (Fig 1D and E). First, we confirmed by our previously reported QQQ-MS method for exact quantification of nucleosides (34) that AzadC had the anticipated hypomethylating effect in the wt even under low DNMT activity (Fig 2A). We detected a significant decrease in the amount of mdC after 48-h treatment with 1.25 or 2.5 μM of AzadC with no difference between the concentrations, indicating that the hypomethylating effect was already at the maximum at the concentrations applied. Because the mdC levels of the DNMT-TKO were under the limit of detection even without treatment (Fig S1D), a DNA hypomethylating effect could not be observed upon treatment. Even though DNA demethylation was already at the maximum at 1.25 μM AzadC in the wt, inspection of the phenotypic changes of the cells by brightfield microscopy revealed that the anti-proliferative and cytotoxic effect of AzadC was strictly concentration-dependent with only mild effects at lower concentrations (Fig 2B). This result was in line with previous reports that AzadC-induced DNA hypomethylation already occurs at low concentrations before inducing cytotoxic effects (9, 35). Interestingly, the DNMT-TKO showed a very similar cell viability pattern in the brightfield microscopy images, albeit starting at higher concentrations (Fig 2B). We confirmed this observation in an independent flow cytometry–based apoptosis assay, where we observed a concentration-dependent increase in apoptotic events for both genotypes (Fig 2C). Compared with the respective untreated controls, the increase in apoptotic events was significant from 2.5 μM of AzadC on in the wt and from 5 μM of AzadC on in the DNMT-TKO (Fig 2D). Next, we compared the proliferation rate of the wt and the DNMT-TKO. Untreated controls showed an identical proliferation rate with a doubling time of 17–19 h. Treatment with AzadC slowed down proliferation in both genotypes with a higher impact on the wt (Fig S2A). However, proliferation rates after treatment were overall within the same range for both genotypes, and after treatment with 2.5 μM AzadC, proliferation was slowed down in both genotypes to the same extent with a doubling time of ∼26 h (Fig 2E). Figure 2. Effects of AzadC treatment in wt and DNMT-TKO mESCs under 2iL conditions. (A, B, C, D, E, I) Treatment with AzadC for 48 h with one compound addition at 0 h. (A, D, F) Bar represents the mean, error bars represent the SD, and each dot represents one biologically independent replicate. (A, D, E, F) ns P adj > 0.05, * 0.05 > P adj > 0.01, ** 0.01 > P adj > 0.001, *** 0.001 > P adj > 0.0001, **** P adj < 0.0001. Stars above bars of AzadC-treated samples indicate a significant difference in the mean compared with the respective untreated control. (A) Amount of mdC, quantified by QQQ-MS and normalized to the amount of dG. One-way ANOVA combined with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (Supplemental Data 1, Fig 2A). (B) Representative brightfield microscopy images of wt and DNMT-TKO cells after treatment with increasing concentrations of AzadC. (C) Representative flow cytometry scatter plots of wt and DNMT-TKO cells after 48-h treatment with increasing concentrations of AzadC compared with the untreated control (n = 10,000 events per condition) using FITC–Annexin V binding as a marker for apoptosis and SYTOX Red Dead Cell Stain as a marker for dead cells. Viable cells are Annexin V−/SYTOX−, cells in an early apoptotic state are Annexin V+/SYTOX−, cells in a late apoptotic state are Annexin V+/SYTOX+, and cells that have been died from other reasons (necrosis, etc.) are Annexin V−/SYTOX+. (D) Summary of cell death events (necrotic + early apoptotic + late apoptotic as indicated by panel (C)) in wt and DNMT-TKO cells after 48-h treatment with AzadC in increasing concentrations compared with the untreated control. Two-way ANOVA (genotype and treatment) combined with Šídák’s and Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test to compare the same treatment between the two genotypes and to compare the treated samples with the respective untreated control within one genotype (Supplemental Data 1, Fig 2D). (E) Proliferation curve of wt and DNMT-TKO cells after treatment with 2.5 μM of AzadC compared with the untreated controls. For each sample to be measured, 800,000 cells were seeded initially (0 h). For the 24-h and the 48-h timepoints, three biologically independent replicates were quantified. The symbol represents the mean, and the error bar represents the SD. Fitting of the growth curve by exponential (Malthusian) growth with the constraint Y 0 = 800,000 (Supplemental Data 1, Fig 2E). (F) Intensity of AzadC signal normalized to the intensity of dG signal in genomic DNA, measured by QQQ-MS, in the wt and the DNMT-TKO after treatment with 2.5 μM of AzadC. LOD = limit of detection, treatment a = AzadC addition at 0 h, harvest after 24 h; b = AzadC addition at 0 h, harvest after 48 h; c = AzadC addition at 0 h, medium change after 24 h to medium without AzadC, harvest after 48 h; d = AzadC addition at 0 h, medium change after 24 h to medium with freshly added AzadC, harvest after 48 h. Two-way ANOVA (genotype and treatment) combined with Šídák’s multiple comparisons test to compare the same treatment between the two genotypes (Supplemental Data 1, Fig 2F). (G, H) Schematic representation of how the amount of AzadC in relation to the amount of dG changes when AzadC is only available in the soluble pool for 24 h and the proliferation rate is 24 h. (I) Immunoblot analysis of Parp1 and γH2AX levels in wt and DNMT-TKO cells treated with increasing concentrations of AzadC. Histone H3 and Ponceau S staining served as a loading control. Figure S2. Effects of AzadC treatment on wt and DNMT-TKO mESCs under 2iL conditions. (A) Proliferation curve of wt and DNMT-TKO cells after treatment with 1.25 and 5.0 μM of AzadC compared with the untreated controls. For each sample to be measured, 300,000 cells were seeded initially (0 h). For the 24-h and the 48-h timepoints, two biologically independent replicates, each measured in four to five technical replicates, were quantified. The symbol represents the mean, and the error bar represents the SD. Fitting of the growth curve by exponential (Malthusian) growth with the constraint Y 0 = 300,000 (Supplemental Data 1, Fig S2A). (B) QQQ-MS signal of AzadC in the untreated ctrl. and after 24 h of AzadC treatment exemplarily shown for the wt. As AzadC and dC with one of the nine carbon atoms being a 13C (abundance ca. 1% of 12C) have a mass difference that cannot be resolved by QQQ-MS, the dC-13C signal is also captured when measuring AzadC. However, the chromatogram shows that both molecules can be clearly distinguished from each other by their retention time with no AzadC signal in the untreated ctrl. (C) Complete images of the displayed immunoblot analysis in Fig 2I (Apex1 not shown there). In all three panels, the same blot is shown with first parallel detection of Parp1, Apex1, and γH2AX, then Ponceau S staining, and afterwards stripping and then detection of histone H3. (D) Representative FACS scatter dot plots and brightfield images of wt untreated control and 2 μM AzadC-treated cells showing that after 24 h, only a minor increase in dead cell events could be observed. The similarity of phenotypic (Fig 2B–D) and proliferative (Figs 2E and S2A) changes in the wt and DNMT-TKO after 48-h treatment with AzadC was unexpected because AzadC cannot induce deleterious DNMT-DNA crosslinks in the DNMT-TKO and should therefore have a substantially lower impact in the DNMT-TKO on cellular well-being. There were two possible options to explain those results. Either AzadC was metabolized differently in the wt and the DNMT-TKO, with higher uptake and genomic incorporation in the DNMT-TKO, or AzadC itself without formation of DNMT-DNA crosslinks contributed substantially to the anti-proliferative and cytotoxic effects at the concentrations applied. To test which option explained our results, we checked AzadC uptake and genomic incorporation in the wt and the DNMT-TKO by treating both genotypes with 2.5 μM of AzadC for 24 and 48 h and quantifying the global, sequence context-independent, genomic incorporation levels of AzadC by QQQ-MS (Fig 2F). For the 24-h timepoint, we added 2.5 μM of AzadC once at the start (0 h) and harvested the cells after 24 h (treatment a). For the 48-h timepoint, we treated the cells for 48 h before harvest, but tested three different treatment regimens—addition of 2.5 μM of AzadC at 0 h and neither medium change nor second compound addition (treatment b); addition of 2.5 μM of AzadC at 0 h and medium change after 24 h but no second compound addition (treatment c); and addition of 2.5 μM of AzadC at 0 h and medium change after 24 h with second compound addition of 2.5 μM of AzadC (treatment d). The untreated control served as a background control, and as expected, an AzadC signal was not detectable neither in the wt nor in the DNMT-TKO (Fig S2B). For all timepoints and treatment regimens tested, we did not observe any difference between the wt and the DNMT-TKO (Fig 2F), indicating that there was no difference between the two genotypes regarding AzadC uptake and metabolization. However, we detected substantial differences between the different treatment regimens. After 24 h, the amount of genomically incorporated AzadC, normalized to the amount of dG, was about two times higher compared with the 48-h timepoint when no additional compound was added. In contrast, when AzadC was added twice (after 0 h and in addition after 24 h), we detected an additional increase in genomic AzadC after 48 h compared with the 24-h timepoint. These results suggested that 24 h after addition, all available AzadC had been either incorporated or inactivated by hydrolysis or removal from the genome. Taken into account that the proliferation rates of the wt and the DNMT-TKO cells were close to 24 h when exposed to 2.5 μM of AzadC, these results implied that removal of genomically incorporated AzadC mostly depended on the global scale on passive dilution by cell division (Fig 2G), whereas removal by repair mechanisms or spontaneous decay only played a minor role. In consequence, to avoid passive dilution and to increase the amount of genomically incorporated AzadC, the compound has to be added continuously (Fig 2H). To also investigate the formation of DNA damage in the wt and the DNMT-TKO after AzadC treatment in a dose-dependent manner, we performed an immunoblot analysis against γH2AX (Figs 2I and S2C). H2AX is a histone variant, which is placed as a mark at sites of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) and is subsequently phosphorylated at Ser-139 (γH2AX) to recruit the repair machinery. Because one γH2AX is placed per DSB, it is a very sensitive and quantitative marker for DSB formation (36). As expected, we detected only a very faint γH2AX signal in the untreated controls of both genotypes, whereas AzadC treatment with all concentrations tested (1.25–5 μM) resulted in comparable formation of DSBs in the wt. In the DNMT-TKO, we observed strict dose-dependent formation of DSBs with no detectable signal after 1.25 μM AzadC treatment, but a clearly visible signal at the higher concentrations. In parallel, we detected the levels of Parp1, which serves not only as a marker for DNA damage but also induction of apoptosis. Parp1 can be cleaved in a 24-kD fragment, which remains at the lesion, and an 89-kD fragment that is released in the cytosol to induce apoptosis (37). The total Parp1 levels did not differ between the wt and the DNMT-TKO, but with slightly lower levels in the untreated wt (Figs 2I and S2C). In contrast, the 89-kD cleaved fragment showed only a strong signal in the wt, already at a concentration of 1.25 μM of AzadC, but not in the DNMT-TKO at any concentrations tested. In summary, our results suggest that genomically incorporated AzadC is mainly removed by passive dilution during cell division unless a new substance is provided at least every 24 h. AzadC already exhibits an intrinsic anti-proliferative and apoptotic effect independent from DNMT crosslinking, but dependent on active DNA replication. After 24 h, when AzadC concentration was at a maximum (Fig 2D), the cells had undergone one replication cycle, and already a significant reduction of mdC (12), but apoptosis was only induced to a very low extent (Fig S2D). This result was in accordance with previous studies showing that the cytotoxic potential of AzadC unravels during the second DNA replication cycle after incorporation (26).