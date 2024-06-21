ECCO Urges Event Organizers to Obtain Licences for Carnival 2024

ECCO Encourages Event Organizers to Obtain Copyright Licences Ahead of Saint Lucian Carnival and Vincy Mas 2024

As the excitement builds for carnival 2024, the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. reminds all event organizers of the necessity to obtain an ECCO licence for their events. This essential step ensures compliance with legal standards and supports the thriving local music industry.

A copyright licence is crucial for adhering to intellectual property laws, which protect the rights of music creators and performers. By securing a licence, organizers contribute to the fair remuneration of songwriters and music publishers, ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve for the use of their creative works. This not only upholds legal standards but also encourages a culture of respect and support for the creative arts.

An ECCO licence also facilitates a smooth and professional event planning process by providing a clear framework for organizers, helping to avoid potential legal disputes and ensuring that all necessary permissions are in place. This proactive approach allows organizers to focus on delivering an unforgettable experience for attendees without the worry of legal complications.

ECCO, dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and fostering positive, collaborative relationships with its partners, has streamlined the licensing process for ease and efficiency. Event organizers are encouraged to submit their applications at least ten days in advance to benefit from a 10% discount on the licensing fee. This not only facilitates a smooth licensing experience but also ensures all legal requirements are met well before the events.

To initiate the licensing process, organizers must complete an application form. Providing precise details regarding ticket sales, categories, and expenditure is essential to maintain transparency. Additionally, all previous balances must be cleared to avoid delays in the issuance of new licences. ECCO reserves the right to refuse licences to any Music User who has failed to meet prior contractual obligations.

In the event of a cancellation, promoters must inform ECCO in writing within seven days to avoid complications. Furthermore, promoters are required to provide all access passes for ECCO Agents to monitor events and collect the necessary performance logs and setlists. These bits of data are key for the effective administration of copyright in music. They enable ECCO to accurately track and distribute royalties to the rightful creators and rights holders. The data collected through these logs also helps ECCO analyze music usage trends, informing future licensing strategies and supporting the sustainable growth of the creative sector.

“Securing an ECCO licence not only ensures compliance with the law but also supports our local music community,” said Mr. Martin A. James, CEO of ECCO. “We are here to assist organizers every step of the way, ensuring a seamless and successful Carnival season for all.”

ECCO operates within the legal parameters to safeguard the rights of music creators. By adhering to these guidelines, event promoters can contribute to the collective success of Saint Lucia and St. Vincent carnivals, celebrating the islands’ rich musical heritage in a lawful and organized manner.

“For more information and to submit applications, added Mr. James, “event organizers can contact us via phone at 1-758-451-6436, WhatsApp at 1-758-285-0404 or via our website at www.eccorights.org.”