Free Disaster Legal Assistance for Texans

AUSTIN – Free legal assistance is available to Texans who were affected by the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding April 26–June 5.

Texans with disaster-related legal issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at 800-504-7030. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Legal aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways: 

  • Clarify home ownership/heir’s property 
  • Assist with benefits, applications and appeals 
  • Support with fraud issues or landlord disputes 
  • Assist with disability issues related to the disaster
  • Provide insurance policy assistance 
  • Assist community groups that support long-term recovery 

This assistance is available to eligible households in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

