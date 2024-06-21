First Round of Firefighter Training Stipend Payments

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s new $10 million Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend program has paid out its first $140,250 to a total of 105 students from more than 50 fire departments statewide. Initially included as part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, the program seeks to strengthen the volunteer fire service by offsetting the costs of required trainings, making it easier for new recruits to join volunteer fire departments and help protect their communities.

“Volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line each day out of a selfless dedication to serving and protecting our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments affirm our commitment to their service, and to the vital role they play in keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Approximately nine million New Yorkers, nearly half of the state’s population, are served by volunteer firefighters. Yet in recent years, more than 75 percent of these departments have reported a decrease in the number of individuals willing to volunteer and serve. This is further compounded by the increased operational responsibilities beyond fire protection to include vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, hazardous material spills, and weather-related rescue operations. At the same time, calls for service have increased 29 percent from 1997 to 2020.

As part of Governor Hochul’s effort to strengthen and stabilize the state’s volunteer fire service, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) will administer the stipend to volunteer firefighters for completion of the following training courses completed on or after August 31, 2023.

Volunteer Firefighter Training Course Stipend Basic Exterior Firefighting Operations $750 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus / Interior Firefighting Operations $1,250 Fire Officer 1 $1,000

Additionally, a local fire training stipend may be authorized for the completion of any OFPC training course or equivalents, as determined by OFPC, up to $500.

Stipends are for first time course completions of the listed OFPC course or equivalency as determined by OFPC. Students must be a member of good standing as determined by their department and stipend applications are submitted by the fire chief.

Additional information on the stipend program can be found here.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Volunteer firefighters provide a critical service in so many New York communities that do not have a full-time paid department. Training should not be a barrier to those who want to serve. Governor Hochul created this stipend program to help offset the personal costs of training for those who give so much of themselves to protect the public and keep us safe across New York State.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “In rural districts like mine, volunteer firefighters play a critical role in public health and safety. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for allocating funding to aid in New York’s volunteer fire service. With this new program, active responders will have the tools and resources to provide critical first response services to the communities they serve.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Volunteer Fire Departments, like Endwell Fire, are critical to public safety and emergency response systems in communities across the state. Unfortunately, most departments are facing serious recruitment and retention challenges. I’m glad that some of our local firefighters were able to take advantage of these newly created training stipends. We included these funds in the state budget specifically to make it easier to attract new volunteers into the fire service.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Volunteer firefighters make significant sacrifices to protect our communities, and their dedication is more crucial than ever with the increasing demand for their services. These stipends will make a meaningful difference for our volunteers and their families. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this initiative to support those who protect us.”

Firefighters Association of the State of New York President Edward Tase said, “The recruitment of new volunteer firefighters and the retention of our existing firefighters is a critical priority for our Association and a necessity for the fire service across the state. This training stipend program is another tool in our recruitment and retention toolbox, and we want to thank the Governor for her leadership in establishing this innovative program and funding it in her Executive Budget the last two years. We would also like to thank the Legislature for their support of this initiative in the budget process. Our state's almost 80,000 volunteer firefighters save local taxpayers nearly $4B dollars annually in additional local property taxes by giving their time and skills for free to serve their communities. We hope this stipend program will help our dedicated volunteers offset and balance some of the many sacrifices they make in the course of their service.”

Endwell Fire Department Chief Mike Battaglini said, “I think the stipends are great because I have seen how it helps with recruitment and retention. In the last year we have had 23 new firefighters join us, bringing our department up to almost 80 active members. I am really proud of our new volunteers who are receiving the stipends because in addition to being the Fire Chief, I am also their New York State Fire instructor.”

