National Student Financial Aid Scheme on meeting with KSD TVET College management and student leadership

The NSFAS Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo met with the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) TVET College, led by the College Principal, Mr Mqondisi Bhikisha  and the President of the Student Representative Council, Mr Somelele Ndwayi, at the Ngcobo KSD campus in the Eastern Cape.

Upon receiving social media reports regarding the plight of students at the KSD TVET College, the NSFAS Administrator committed to swiftly resolve the challenges experienced by the students, particularly given the seriousness of the matters confronting the students relating to payment of allowances and students accommodation.

The NSFAS Administrator was fully briefed on the challenges facing the college relating to the payment of allowances, which includes the accommodation allowance.

The list of all the affected students was handed over to NSFAS for processing and the meeting resolved that the Ngcobo campus student allowances will be paid from the 25th June 2024.

The NSFAS Administrator  reiterate his call to the landlords who still have outstanding payments not to evict students.  NSFAS has already commenced with clearing of all legitimate outstanding payments.  Landlords who did not submit their claims for outstanding payments are still encouraged to refer their queries to our dedicated email address  NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za.

To further deal with issues affecting student accommodation, NSFAS will be undertaking provincial accommodation road shows from the month of July in all provinces.

The road shows are aimed at understanding different institutional dynamics and sharing NSFAS accommodation guidelines and processes to ensure a seamless accommodation application process for 2025.

These roadshows will also assist all institutions and landlords in dealing with immediate accommodation challenges in addition to the current platforms introduced by NSFAS to deal with the payment of allowances to students and to landlords.

