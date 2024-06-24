'Encounters with James Baldwin', celebrating 100 years: a special event and new literary anthology

"Encounters with James Baldwin" book cover James Baldwin outside of the CLR James Library, Hackney in 1985 James Baldwin at the Albert Memorial, Kensington Gardens in 1969

James Baldwin, celebrating 100 years: a special event and new literary anthology

the words of this remarkable collection are breath blown back to our beloved ancestor James Baldwin, and he to them, to us: air we breathe, air we need, for these troubled times.” — Kevin Powell – Human and Civil Rights Activist and GRAMMY-nominated poet

RICHMOND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the centenary of the birth of iconic African American author James Baldwin, we will be launching a new anthology including the contributions of distinguished and award-winning Black writers and activists from the UK, US, Africa and Australia, reflecting on the legacy of the author and activist who spoke truth to power during the Civil Rights era in the US and beyond.

The launch event is on August 7th at 7pm at the Adiaha Antigha Centre, 24-30 Dalston Lane, Hackney E8 3AZ which James Baldwin visited in 1985. The building now bears a Nubian Jak blue plaque in honour of the author’s visit to what was then called the CLR James Library.

In this Black Lives Matter age, this new anthology interrogates Baldwin’s legacy through an international body of moving 'coming of age' and philosophical essays, poetry, interviews, and vignettes by over 30 contributors including:

Victor Adebowale; Toyin Agbetu; Rosanna Amaka; Michelle Yaa Asantewa; Lindsay Barnett; Eugen Bacon; Gabriella Beckles-Ray; Alan Bell; Selina Brown; Michael Campbell; Fred D’Aguiar; Thomas Glave; Sonia Grant; Zita Holbourne; Rashida Ismaili-AbuBakr; Paterson Joseph; Peter Kalu; Roy McFarlane; Ronnie McGrath; Michael McMillan; Tony Medina; Bill V Mullen; Nducu Ngugi; Lola Oh; Ewuare X. Osayande; Nii Ayikwei Parkes; Anton Phillips; Ray Shell; Suandi; Tade Thompson; Patrick Vernon; Tony Warner;

Acclaimed British writer and artist, Stella Dadzie provides an insightful overview on the author-activist's life. The book is co-edited by Kadija George Sesay and Cheryl Robson and will be published by Supernova Books, an imprint of Aurora Metro on August 7th 2024. ISBN 9781913641412 Price £14.99

