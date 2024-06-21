Oncorre Digital Revolutionizes Retail Operations with Innovative SAP and BTP Solutions
Oncorre Digital, led by Subrat Patnaik, transforms retail operations with SAP and BTP solutions, enhancing efficiency and productivity for vendors and teams.BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncorre Digital, a leading global technology consulting, solutions integration, business process management, and outsourcing company, has successfully transformed retail operations for a market-leading grocery company using its cutting-edge SAP and Business Technology Platform (BTP) applications. This case study showcases Oncorre Digital's commitment to empowering enterprises with outstanding software solutions that create value and drive success.
The retail grocery company faced significant challenges with its aging custom-built promotion development tools, which were labor-intensive and relied on spreadsheets and emails for managing vendor offers. Oncorre Digital introduced a modern solution using SAP Build Work Zone, streamlining vendor interactions and enhancing communication between internal promotion teams and suppliers.
"Oncorre Digital is dedicated to transforming business operations with innovative technology solutions," says Subrat Patnaik, CEO. "Our SAP and BTP applications streamline processes and enhance productivity, driving real results for our clients."
Key Benefits of the Implementation:
Enhanced Communication: Improved interactions between promotion teams and suppliers, ensuring seamless coordination.
Streamlined Processes: Direct access to promotion management tools for vendors, eliminating manual processes and increasing efficiency.
Increased Visibility: Greater transparency for suppliers and internal teams, allowing for better management of vendor promotions.
Efficiency Gains: Processing 100,000 offers each month with reduced time and resources needed for planning and managing promotions.
Future-Ready: Prepared the business to ease supplier access to vendor-managed inventory tools using SAP Build Workzone.
Oncorre Digital's SAP Build Work Zone enables the creation of business sites with centralized access to application information on any device. Key features include pre-built templates, user interface cards, and content widgets, facilitating the easy building and management of sites. The solution also supports personalized user experiences with cloud and mobile entry points.
The implementation of BTP services by Oncorre Digital includes workflow management transitioning to SAP Process Automation, integration suite for seamless application connectivity, ABAP runtime for web access, and cloud identity services for enhanced user provisioning.
Oncorre Digital’s solutions offer numerous advantages that revolutionize business operations. One key benefit is the quick creation of business sites, achieved through drag-and-drop simplicity, which allows for easy customization. Additionally, enterprise application integration is streamlined with pre-built integrations for both SAP and non-SAP solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity. Team productivity is significantly enhanced through guided experiences and knowledge sharing, maximizing efficiency. Moreover, business lines are empowered to independently build and manage their own business sites, fostering greater autonomy and innovation within the organization.
Oncorre Digital is dedicated to helping businesses thrive by delivering exceptional software solutions tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on innovative technology and practical results, Oncorre Digital has guided clients through the maze of constant business and technology changes, maintaining a commitment to delivering superior business results. Their technology and training solutions have been implemented across various industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, media and entertainment, and more.
For more news and information about Oncorre Digital and its transformative SAP and BTP solutions, please visit www.oncorre.com.
