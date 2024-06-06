Subrat Patnaik Announces Oncorre’s Participation in SAP Sapphire 2024: A Premier Event for Business Innovation
Oncorre Inc. joins SAP Sapphire 2024, June 3-13, for keynotes, demos, and networking to transform your business with innovative solutions.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subrat Patnaik, CEO of Oncorre Inc., is thrilled to announce the company's participation in the 2024 SAP Sapphire event, a global gathering for business innovation and technology.
Oncorre Inc. will present its latest advancements in blockchain and network solutions, including Liieren and eBloque. The event offers a unique platform for Oncorre to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.
Subrat Patnaik expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "SAP Sapphire is an incredible opportunity for Oncorre to demonstrate our commitment to driving technological innovation. We look forward to engaging with other thought leaders and showcasing how our solutions can help businesses achieve their goals."
Attendees will benefit from keynotes, demos, and expert talks, with notable speakers such as SAP CEO Christian Klein and Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer Julia White. The event will also feature a customer engagement area and SAP Partner Connect sessions, providing ample networking opportunities.
Join Oncorre Inc. and other industry pioneers at SAP Sapphire 2024 to explore cutting-edge solutions and strategies that will shape the future of business. For more information and to register, visit SAP Sapphire 2024.
Subrat Patnaik is the President and CEO of Oncorre Inc., a distinguished IT service company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Under his leadership, the company has excelled in providing innovative global consulting and IT services. Patnaik's significant contributions to the industry include the development of Liieren and eBloque, which have advanced blockchain and network solutions significantly, reinforcing his reputation as a leader in technological innovation and strategic business growth.
For more information about Subrat Patnaik and Oncorre, Inc., visit their website at www.oncorre.com.
Digvijoy Mohapatra
Oncorre
