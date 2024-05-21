Brain Balance Expands its U.S. Locations and Establishes Satellite Centers
New centers are set to open in multiple states as demand increases for non-pharmacological solutions to address behavioral, social, and academic struggles.NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Balance, a leader in non-drug brain health programs designed to strengthen brain connectivity, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations with the opening of five new centers across the United States. The new centers, scheduled to open this summer, will be located in Greater Tampa (two locations), North Dallas, Greater Baltimore, and South Cincinnati.
Kids and adults today are facing unprecedented rates of ADHD, anxiety, and challenges with learning. This trend is compounded by a mental health crisis and persistent educational setbacks from the pandemic. The demand for effective, non-pharmacological approaches to these challenges have surged. Brain Balance's latest expansion aims to address this demand by making their innovative brain-based programs more accessible to families across the country.
"Our expansion is critical to helping us realize our mission of helping people get to the root of their challenges in pursuit of living their best life," said Mike Miller, Chief Operations Officer for Brain Balance. "With these new centers, we are excited to extend our reach and offer hope to more families."
Established in 2007, Brain Balance offers a personalized, drug-free program designed to enhance cognitive performance, social skills, and overall well-being. Through an integrative approach that includes sensory engagement, physical development, enhanced cognition, and optimized nutrition, Brain Balance has helped over 55,000 individuals. Each of the 70+ locations is individually owned and operated.
Brain Balance Centers remain committed to empowering children, adolescents, and adults with the necessary tools to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. As Brain Balance continues to expand into new markets, the organization reinforces its dedication to transforming lives and building brighter futures.
Brain Balance offers a personalized, non-drug program that helps individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition, and nutrition. Over the past 15 years and across more than 70 locations, this unique and effective program has helped over 55,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future.
###
For more news and information on Brain Balance, please visit their website.
XXX
Karen Russell
Brain Balance
email us here