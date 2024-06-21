June 21, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares’ Sexual Assault Initiative Helps Solve Shenandoah National Park Cold Case Murders

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares’ Sexual Assault Initiative Helps Solve Shenandoah National Park Cold Case Murders

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today applauded the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team of the Office of the Attorney General for helping federal law enforcement partners solve the 1996 Shenandoah National Park cold case murders.

DNA evidence linked Walter “Leo” Jackson Sr., a convicted serial rapist, to the 1996 murders of Julianne "Julie" Williams and Laura "Lollie" Winans in Shenandoah National Park. Jackson, who died in an Ohio prison in 2018, was identified by intelligence analysts funded by the SAKI program.

“Resolving this cold case brings comfort to the victims’ families and showcases the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement agencies to seek justice, no matter how much time has passed. I’m very proud of our Sexual Assault Kit Initiative program for helping to fund this multi-agency investigation and bringing closure to this cold case,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In January 2024, Attorney General Miyares announced SAKI program funding had also helped solve two of the Colonial Parkway Murders. Intelligence analysts continue to investigate and support efforts in other sexually motivated homicides and sexual assaults across the Commonwealth.

