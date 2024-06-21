Food, Community & Character in 'To The One-in-a-Million Festival and Back', A New Picture Book by Loucia Isaac Seropian

To the One-in-a-Million Festival and Back — Book Cover

Available now as a summer read to help overcome the "summer slide" — free for ESL communities and native English speakers to support reading development.

...a valuable resource for parents, educators, and classroom teachers... perfect for beginner readers and shared classroom reading, making it an ideal summer book to combat the 'summer slide'.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Review announces a new picture book centered around the universal themes of food, community, culture, and character: To The One-in-a-Million Festival and Back, written by Loucia Isaac Seropian.

Meticulously crafted to cater to children of all learning abilities around the world, this picture book provides engaging reading material to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year while celebrating cultural holidays and educating children about other countries, drawing interesting parallels between Spain and Armenia. The story incorporates cultural festivals like La Tomatina in Spain and Vardavar in Armenia, broadening readers' horizons and fostering appreciation for diverse traditions.

Taking place in Togetherness Village, a unique fruit and vegetable community, members live, learn, and grow while guided by two leaders—Mr. Olive Tree and Mrs. Sage. One community member, Little Apple, receives encouragement from Mr. Olive Tree and learns to overcome challenges, embrace her community, and appreciate the joy of discovering something new—just in time to attend Mrs. Sage’s special end-of-summer dinner.

Seropian, drawing from her extensive experience in children's television at Qatar Foundation (now part of the Al Jazeera Network) and her Communication Arts degree from Lebanese American University, felt compelled to create this book to contribute to the progress of English as a Second Language (ESL) communities. Part of her 7-story series, the book supports reading development and also promotes a “more than able” mindset, highlighting that the weaknesses in some children are the strengths of others.

Seropian adds: “The primary focus of my book is on classroom teachers who enjoy engaging in extensive English conversations and empowering curious minds. I aim to emphasize to children that it’s always okay to seek help and remind the elders in our communities that they can step in and offer support. I hope readers will feel motivated to see their challenges as their superpower and be eager to discuss their own cultural traditions and festivals.”

To the One-in-a-Million Festival and Back will be free for all children, aligning with Seropian's mission to provide exceptional content and visuals for ESL learners. Underscoring her commitment, Seropian has already gifted 300 copies of her children’s book Friends in Wonderland to public school libraries in Yerevan, Armenia.

This children’s book marks an important contribution to children's literature in Armenia and the ESL community worldwide. It is dedicated to the late Dr. Jaqueline Hajjar, a former University Professor at Lebanese American University. Dr. Hajjar was Seropian's mentor, guiding her spiritual life and Christian faith.

For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.