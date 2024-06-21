UNITAR and UNDRR Jointly Launch Capacity Development Products on Risk Analysis

20 June 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – On Monday 24 June 2024, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mr. Kamal Kishore and UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNITAR Mr. Nikhil Seth will launch capacity development products on risk analysis.

The product includes online courses focusing on the development of Common Country Assessments (CCA) as an integrated, forward- looking, and evidence-based analysis of the country’s context for sustainable development. The CCA serves as an essential step in integrating risk reduction and climate change adaptation across the UN system’s policy and programme support.

In addition, online courses on applying a risk-sensitive approach within the Humanitarian Programme Cycle and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework processes will also be presented.

These online tools will be publicly available and aim to help individuals define risk analysis concepts, assess various risk types, and evaluate strategies for strategic risk reduction planning, while designing tailored strategies and programs to effectively mitigate disaster risks, considering diverse stakeholder perspectives and local contexts.