Sen. Swann, Rep. Howell, & Secretary of State Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Polk County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Art Swann, State Rep. Dan Howell, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced two Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $7,747 for libraries in Polk County.

Specifically, the East Polk Public Library will receive $3,736 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots. A $4,011 grant will also support digital literacy instructors and the addition of Wi-Fi hotspots at the West Polk Public Library.

“These grant funds will provide citizens access to a wealth of knowledge through our local library institutions,” said Sen. Swann. “Our libraries are an invaluable asset, and these additional resources will play a critical role in ensuring our local libraries continue meeting immediate, emerging, and long-term needs.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“These funds are significant investments in our community’s future,” said Rep. Howell. “I am excited to see how both libraries utilize the technological upgrades and training provided through these grants to enhance the services offered to our citizens.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann and Rep. Howell for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.