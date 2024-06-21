Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, Rep. Martin, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Carroll County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Tandy Darby, State Rep. Brock Martin, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant totaling $5,672 for the Carroll County Library. The funds will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots at the facility.

“These grant funds will improve access and the availability of resources to citizens in Carroll County,” said Sen. Stevens. “The Carroll County Library is an invaluable asset to our community, and it will continue playing a vital role in providing services to Carroll County and its residents.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Investments in our libraries strengthen communities and help shape the next generation of Tennessee’s leaders,” said Rep. Darby and Rep. Martin in a joint statement. “These funds will increase access to the valuable services they offer and ensure citizens remain connected.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, and Rep. Martin for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.