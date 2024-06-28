Key Housing Announces Dual July Designees for Featured Santa Rosa and San Mateo Short Term Rentals
Key Housing announces its featured Northern California listings for July 2024: Shadow Creek Apartments in Santa Rosa and City South in San Mateo.
Shadow Creek Apartments in Santa Rosa and City South in San Mateo exemplify the epitome of luxury and functionality for the corporate traveler.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated provider of short-term housing solutions in California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, proudly unveils its dual designees for featured listings in Northern California for July 2024: Shadow Creek Apartments in Santa Rosa and City South in San Mateo. These exceptional properties offer unparalleled comfort and convenience, ideal for business travelers seeking short-term rentals in either Santa Rosa or San Mateo.
— Bob Lee
"Shadow Creek Apartments in Santa Rosa and City South in San Mateo exemplify the epitome of luxury and functionality for the corporate traveler," remarked Bob Lee, spokesperson for Key Housing. "We're thrilled to highlight these properties, which cater to the discerning needs of our clients, providing a blend of modern amenities and serene environments."
Shadow Creek Apartments (located at 4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA and at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/shadow-creek/) presents a haven nestled amidst the natural beauty of Santa Rosa (https://www.srcity.org/). The complex offers a serene escape for business travelers seeking short term rentals. With spacious floor plans, modern amenities, and a pet-friendly environment, these furnished rentals provide a comfortable oasis after a long day's work. The community features such as a swimming pool, fitness center, and nearby outdoor activities like Howarth Park cater to relaxation and rejuvenation. For corporate travelers who want a homely feel over a hotel, Shadow Creek's fully equipped kitchens, ample living space, and scenic views ensure a peaceful stay conducive to both productivity and relaxation. More information on short-term rentals can be found at the newly updated page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-rosa/.
Next, look South to the bustling Peninsula of the San Francisco Bay Area. City South in San Mateo (located at 3055 La Selva St, San Mateo and https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/citysouth/) offers a contemporary living experience designed for the busy corporate visitor. With its distinctive architecture and vibrant community spaces, City South provides a resort-like atmosphere with amenities such as a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and a Zen garden. Each furnished apartment is thoughtfully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and smart home technology, ideal for those requiring flexibility and style during their stay in Silicon Valley. More information on San Mateo can be found at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-mateo/.
Whether conducting business in Santa Rosa's vibrant community or navigating the tech hub of San Mateo, Key Housing's value is finding hard-to-find corporate short term rentals. These monthly featured listings reflect the company's commitment to providing top-tier accommodations that meet the diverse needs of clients seeking short-term rentals in key cities like Santa Rosa or San Mateo.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
