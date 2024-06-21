KaMillion, Alexis Skyy, Blakk Tatted, Angelica Nwandu, Angel Brinks, and more Honored At 2024 Creatives Who Hustle Mixer

KaMillion, Alexis Skyy, Angelica Nwandu, Angel Brinks, Hollywood Larry, and more to be Honored At 2024 Creatives Who Hustle Mixer in Santa Monica, CA.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatives Who Hustle will be hosting the first annual Creatives Who Hustle Honorary Mixer. The mixer will kick off the 2024 BET Awards 2024 on Thursday June 27th, 2024 at Fame Cast Media Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

The Creatives Who Hustle mixer and showcase is a networking galore filled with a night of creativity, live performances, honorees, networking, and showcasing talent. This celebration will be dedicated to honoring and spotlighting outstanding industry professionals, influencers, artists, actors, executives, and more who stand as well-deserved trailblazers in their respectable diverse fields. Powered by The Jamison Agency and Creatives Who Hustle, the organization will proudly recognize those individuals who are dominating their lanes in the entertainment industry of music, fashion, beauty, acting, directing, gaming, photography, producing, and film.

With TV Host Shynieka Taylor serving as this year’s host, this year’s honorees include: Angelica Nawandu (Founder of The Shade Room), KaMillion (Grammy Award Winning songwriter and star actress of Rap Sh!t), Blakk Tatted (Founder of Blakk Smoke), CeCe Valencia (Radio Legend and radio personality of 93.5 KDAY), Alexis Skyy (Serial entrepreneur and influencer), Angel Brinks (Founder and CEO of Angel Brinks Fashion), Amina BuddaFly (International singer, actress, and author), Hollywood Larry (Celebrity stylist), KiKi Ayers (Celebrity Publicist), KenBarbie (Award Winning media personality and journalist) Angell Conwell (American Actress), TheScottedit (Celebrity MUA), Tokyo Stylez (Celebrity hairstylist) Dai Time (The Voice of The Gen Z), and Alysha Burney (social media influencer)

Guests will enjoy live entertainment from Jhonni Blaze, Nick Lavelle, Sunni Tha Rapper, Nia Dorsey, and more. Confirmed Special Guest appearances from rapper Honey Bxby, serial entrepreneur Stormy Wellington, rapper NNGE Kash, Destiny Patton (Love & Marriage: Huntsville), singer Anaya LoveNote, Miss Haiti Universe, M Dot Taylor, Skully Brandon, Abuse Parsons (“Haus of vicious” on BET), Reyna Love (Secret Society), Omar Cook (LA Undercover), Draper Wynston (Actor/Director, Amazon Prime's, "Washed"), Michael Strong Jr (Actor, BET's, "A Family Business"), Chris Beal (Producer, Peacock's, "Bel Air"), many more special guests to be announced.

Creatives Who Hustle Will Serve as a powerful catalyst for like-minded individuals to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future projects while mingling with fellow creatives and showcasing their work in a supportive environment. Guests will join us as we open our doors and celebrate excellence in entertainment in BET Style, while raising a toast to your favorites and soaking up the star-studded atmosphere.

Visit CreativesWoHustle.com and stay connected with Creatives Who Hustle on social media to receive updates, stories, and exclusive event announcements.

Tickets can be purchased here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creatives-who-hustle-networking-mixer-and-showcase-tickets-907980603427

For Press/Talent inquiries, contact: Kelley Jamison: PR@TheJamisonAgency.com

For Sponsorship and all other inquiries, contact: Team@TheJamisonAgency.com