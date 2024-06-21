Dez Duron Marks 4th Sold-Out Nashville Residency Concert of 2024
The Broadway-bound crooner’s entire spring residency at Nashville’s AB Hillsboro Village has been filled to capacity.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before he makes his Broadway debut this fall, singer Dez Duron celebrated a sold-out run at AB Hillsboro Village with his fourth residency concert last night (June 20) at the Nashville venue packed yet again.
With Duron delivering “iconic songs from every era,” including his own new single “Let’s Just Call It Love,” the AB shows this spring have become a hot ticket in a city with unlimited choices for live music. And during the course of his AB residency, Duron has been cast in the new Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending” alongside Emmy-winning actor Darren Criss. Yesterday’s show marked a rare chance to see the singer in an intimate setting before he heads to Broadway.
Duron’s blend of vintage crooner and modern pop star previously lifted him into the Top 8 of the Voice, and he brought all the romance of his palate of originals and standards to the Savage Interiors-designed club AB accented with marble, dark velvet, and a custom stage — a fitting match of musician and venue. Backed by a full band, Duron treated fans and music industry tastemakers to the full breadth of his repertoire.
Nashville’s only woman-owned music venue, AB Hillsboro Village has hosted more than 200 events — including Steve Earle, Caitlyn Smith, and official AMERICANAFEST and Tin Pan South showcases — since opening its doors to music in March 2023. In addition to the concerts booked by the venue, AB is also available to rent for a wide range of events, whether it's a record release party for a local artist, an opening night gala for a film festival, a wedding, speaker, or fundraiser. For AB press or event inquiries, please email Derek@AnzieBlue.com.
Located in the heart of Nashville’s Hillsboro Village at 2111 Belcourt Ave., AB (formerly known as Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol. Proud to be inclusive, more information about the venue is available at AnzieBlue.com.
Dez Duron first rose to prominence on NBC's "The Voice," where his journey from aspiring football player at Yale University to captivating performer unfolded. Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana in the church where his parents pastored, Dez's roots in music run deep, shaping his musical journey long before his television debut.
His talent and magnetic presence on "The Voice" propelled him to the Top 8, capturing the hearts of viewers with his charm, looks, and soulful voice. Since then, Dez has ventured into acting, starring in the world premieres of musicals such as "Maybe Happy Ending" at the Alliance Theatre and "Music City" at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. He also showcased his on-screen talent in the Freevee pilot "Open Book."
Dez's success extends beyond music and acting, as he's been a featured model in influential campaigns such as American Eagle Outfitters' "Live Your Life," showcasing his versatility and appeal across various platforms. Post "The Voice," Dez has been hard at work in the studio, crafting new music that resonates with fans and reflects his artistry.
His newest single, "Let's Just Call It Love," released May 17, is poised to further cement his place in the music industry and delight audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.
As Dez continues to captivate audiences through his music, acting, and charm, his journey as a multi-talented artist continues to evolve and inspire.
