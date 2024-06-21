NICHOLE-LEE Prepares for Her New Single 'Girl You It' in July

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From an early age, Anchorage, Alaska-born NICHOLE-LEE knew that entertainment was her true love. Influenced by the music her parents enjoyed, NICHOLE-LEE began training professionally in dance and singing. At home, she dedicated time to honing her rap skills, drawing inspiration from icons like Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna. Through this, she developed a unique style that blends melodic vocal delivery with rapid, precise rap.

NICHOLE-LEE's passion for music has grown into a serious commitment, culminating in the release of her new single, “Girl You It.” Produced by Syr of MindTrip and co-written by Courtlin Jabrae, the track features an infectious bass line and a compelling performance that asserts her place in the rap genre while showcasing her Urban R&B appeal.

Currently, NICHOLE-LEE is finalizing an 8-song EP, which she is Executive Producing. Following the blueprint of successful indie artists, she is self-funding her music videos. She has collaborated with several accomplished producers, musicians, and engineers, continually pushing her creative boundaries.

NICHOLE-LEE recently signed a management deal with Underground Hits Production. With a focused dedication to her musical projects, she is poised to secure her spot as an urban pop game-changer. Her promising career is set to reintroduce her distinctive sound to the hip hop generation.

