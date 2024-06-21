Submit Release
Sirko International partners with Three Rivers Firearms to distribute MyShield

ROME, GEORGIA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirko International, the authorized reseller and integrator of MyShield, successfully incorporated MyShield into the security system of Three River Firearms and partners with Three River Firearms to distribute MyShield to firearm owners.

"Combining MyShield's proactive intervention with Three River Firearms existing security system will provide Three River Firearms with an additional layer of security and safety," said Jonathan Sirko, CEO of Sirko International.

MyShield is the first all-in-one, LTE-M-connected intruder detection and intervention security fog generator system. It is a standalone app-based solution connected to cellular IoT networks, which can also be integrated into existing security and monitoring systems. The award-winning proprietary security fog generator fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting fog within seconds, quickly forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or properties. Easy-to-install, the battery-powered system includes an integrated passive infrared motion (PIR) detector, high-definition video camera with recording capabilities, and two-way voice communication to ensure verification prior to deployment.

Impressed by MyShield and recognizing the added security value of fog, Steve Loyd, the owner of Three River Firearms, has become a reseller for Sirko International to extend this value to his customers.

"We are thrilled to introduce MyShield at Three Rivers Firearms," expressed Steve Loyd, the owner of Three Rivers Firearms. "In today's climate, customers are actively searching for ways to safeguard their firearm investments at home. I am enthusiastic about providing a solution to help our customers protect their valuable investments."

About Sirko International
Sirko International, situated in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of security technology and services. The company offers its services both nationally and internationally. Led by Jonathan Sirko. Drawing on his service in the United States Marine Corps, as well as his experience as a police officer and investigator, Jonathan has developed a highly trained and experienced team that can tackle any assignment.

For more information: https://www.sirko-international.com

About Three River Firearms
Located in Rome, Georgia, Three River Firearms is the foremost store in North Georgia, offering a diverse selection of products and services.

Media Contact:

Three River Firearms

Steve Loyd
Owner
2509 Redmond Cir
Rome, Georgia 30165
Steve@romeguns.com
404-916-0815 (Cell)

Sirko International Inc.

Jonathan Sirko
CEO
3344 Peachtree Road NE
Suite 800
Atlanta, GA. 30326
678-294-6568 (Cell)
800-953-0775 (Ofc)
jsirko@Sirko-us.com

Jonathan Sirko
Sirko International
+1 678-294-6568
jsirko@sirko-us.com

