Premier’s, minister’s statements on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the rich histories, traditions and cultures of Indigenous Peoples who call British Columbia home. Today, we celebrate the many ways in which the diversity, achievements and resilience of Indigenous Peoples continue to shape our province for the better.

“Together, we are building a future that is based on reconciliation, respect and the recognition of Indigenous rights. It is a future where housing, community and culture are closely connected, where health care can be accessed close to home, and where we can ensure our kids and grandkids enjoy clean air, water and land. These are the hopes we share for people today and for all generations to come. Reconciliation is a shared responsibility, and when we all do our part, we all benefit.

“Our collective effort to implement the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act continues to make a difference in the lives of Indigenous people. We are taking action to end Indigenous-specific racism; improve social, cultural and economic well-being; recognize Indigenous self-determination and self-government; and uphold Aboriginal rights and title.

“As we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, I encourage everyone to take time to listen, learn and join the many celebrations honouring Indigenous cultures, traditions, languages and histories.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said:

“National Indigenous Peoples Day takes place on the summer solstice – the longest and brightest day of the year. It’s a day of significance for Indigenous Peoples who have gathered on this day for centuries to welcome the arrival of warm weather.

“Reconciliation brightens the lives of all of us in British Columbia. Let us work together to create a brighter future: healthy communities, services that make life easier, and good jobs, as well as sustainable land, and enhanced water and resource stewardship.”