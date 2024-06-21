Weekly Traffic Update: June 21, 2024

New Hampshire St. to close at 6th St.

Beginning Monday, June 24, City contractors will close New Hampshire St. at 6th St. to begin work on the next phase of the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. improvements project. New Hampshire St. will remain open from 7th St. at all times to allow local access to City Hall, Riverfront businesses, and the Riverfront Parking Garage.

The City anticipates this project phase to end mid-September, pending weather or other delays. Learn more about the project at lawrenceks.org/mso/6th-street-construction.

Riverfront Parking Garage repair project to begin July 1

Beginning Monday, July 1, City contractors will begin the Riverfront Parking Garage Maintenance Repairs project. These repairs will affect the entire parking garage, with work being divided into multiple phases to ensure continual access to all Riverfront businesses. Parking spaces will be available at all times.

The City anticipates this project to end mid-October, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: Wakarusa Dr. traffic pattern change from Clinton Pkwy. to Research Park Way

In an update to an item published in the Weekly Traffic Update for June 14, City contractors will now shift all traffic onto the newly constructed pavement from Clinton Parkway to Research Park Way beginning the week of June 24. This work is associated with Phase 2 of the Wakarusa Reconstruction project.

The City anticipates this closure to last through November 2024, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: Access change for GSP Corbin for 11th St. Project begins June 24

In an update to an item published in the Weekly Traffic Update for June 14, City contractors will now begin working on Phase 2 of the 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project on Monday, June 24. For the following two weeks, access to GSP Corbin will be from east College Dr. through Ohio St. and 11th St.

11th St. (from Tennessee St. to Ohio St.) and Ohio St. (from 10th St. to 12th St.) will be open to local traffic only.

The City anticipates this access change to end July 8, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org