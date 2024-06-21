Harley Street Cosmetic Specialists, Zenith Cosmetic Clinics, Celebrate 20 Years of Aesthetics Excellence

London, UK – Founded in 2004, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Zenith Cosmetic Clinics practice across their locations in London and Nottingham.

Built on five core tenets covering expertise, innovation, specialist care, commitments to excellence and honest clinical practice, Zenith Cosmetics continue to strive, as they always have, to provide industry-leading aesthetics and cosmetic services across an ever-growing range of treatments.

Over the past 20 years, Zenith Cosmetic Clinics have welcomed over 200,000 patients through their doors, supported by specialists with an accumulative experience of over 150 years in the cosmetic and aesthetic industry. Boasting a full on-site surgical theater for easily accessible treatments, patients have raved about their experience with Zenith, with the clinic’s Google profile alone home to over 800 five-star reviews.

Speaking of their time with Zenith Cosmetics, one patient discusses what it was like to be treated at the clinic: “Getting my consultation appointment was quick and easy. My appointment was with Debbie who also carried out the actual treatment at later appointments. She was able to answer all my queries and took thorough details from me, so I felt like I had all the information upfront including costs to help me make my decision. There was no pressure to go ahead or commit and I could make the decision in my own time.”

They continue:

“It was an easy decision to make, and Debbie had put me at ease, so I excitedly booked in for a convenient time for me. I also knew to plan the treatment for after my holiday as there could be some temporary bruising and it is advised to not do too much exercise for a week if possible.

My first treatment took about an hour. As before, I was greeted warmly by reception and Debbie. Zenith is welcoming, comfortable, stylish and spotless! Debbie kept me informed throughout and was keen to know how I was doing the whole time. [Overall…] I’m super happy with my outcome and the treatment I got from Debbie and from Zenith and can highly recommend them based on this personal experience.”

This glowing testimonial echoes countless experiences of Zenith patients across their 20 years of practice, covering both their cosmetic clinics in London and Nottingham. With expertise in BodyTite, Neck Fillers, Tattoo Removal and so much more, Zenith Cosmetic Clinics provides patients across the UK with an extensive list of treatment options.

Consistent investment in advanced techniques, technologies and world-renowned equipment suppliers, married with regular offers and promotions that support affordability and accessibility of treatments, is set to see Zenith continuing their focus on aesthetics excellence for another 20 years and beyond.

