AdVance Leadership Named a Top 20 Leadership Development Company

“Unleashed Leadership” Takes a Practical, Systematic Approach to Leadership Development

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdVance Leadership is proud to announce that it is one of the companies honored as a 2024 HR Tech Outlook Top 20 Leadership Development Company. Companies that HR Tech Outlook selects for this list are committed to enhancing core leadership skills, improving employee retention, and fostering positive work culture.

AdVance Leadership, co-founded by Dorothy Vance and Dr. Garland Vance, takes a practical and systematic approach to leadership development. Their proprietary model, Unleashed Leadership, addresses 95% of leadership challenges by focusing on seven key traits: Character, Competence, Capacity, Clarity, Community, Culture, and Consistency.

However, AdVance Leadership is more than a leadership training program, Dr. Garland Vance told HR Tech Outlook. “We help companies establish a culture of leadership development.” The goal is to enhance current leaders’ skills and cultivate a pool of capable leaders to support the organization’s growth.

AdVance Leadership’s process begins with an onboarding assessment that identifies the strategies necessary for an organization’s growth. The AdVance team ensures the company has a common understanding of “leadership,” engages managers in “leadership conversations,” and then uses Unleashed Leadership to show current and future leaders how to implement new tools and adapt their thought patterns and behaviors.

Dorothy Vance told HR Tech Outlook that one aspect of AdVance Leadership that differentiates it from other programs is its emphasis on community. “We believe leaders flourish when they support and push each other toward excellence,” she said.

AdVance Leadership has primarily provided its program and services to large companies. However, it will launch a program for small businesses in the near future. The company is also planning a multi-company “Unleashed Live” experience, an in-person quarterly gathering for small businesses and startups developing current and future leaders.

Visit https://www.hrtechoutlook.com/advance-leadership to read HR Tech Outlook’s feature on AdVance Leadership as a Top 20 Leadership Development Company 2024.

About AdVance Leadership

AdVance Leadership is a leadership training company empowering organizations, including Fortune 1000 companies, to develop their leaders through a highly practical approach. Its proprietary leadership development model, Unleashed Leadership, addresses leadership challenges by assessing seven key traits in an organization and its leaders. AdVance Leadership co-founders are Dorothy Vance, a credentialed Leadership Growth Coach and Gallup-certified Strengths Coach, and Dr. Garland Vance, who holds a Doctorate in Leadership, is the author of “Getting’ (un)Busy,” released in 2019 and is a well-know leadership thought leader. Each of AdVance’s co-founders has more than 20 years’ experience in developing leaders.

For more information, visit https://advanceleadership.live.