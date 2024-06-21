SINGER/ SONGWRITER KELLI OWENS HUTTON RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE, “PUT YOUR CELL PHONES DOWN”
KELLI OWENS HUTTON RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE. “PUT YOUR CELL PHONES DOWN”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- elli Owens Hutton’s new single, “Put Your Cell Phones Down” is available now. Her debut album, Soccer Trophy will be released August 9, 2024. Kelli’s signature MomCore style collides rock n roll reality-based tracks that inform and will simultaneously make you laugh out loud.
Kelli has been involved in music projects and songwriting for years. She was previously signed to Straight Line/Atlantic Records where she released her acclaimed single, “I Don’t Want To Be Your Girlfriend.” The track was featured in the Keanu Reeves football movie (and late night TV staple) The Replacements. Kelli’s premiere record was engineered by Jim Scott whose credits include: Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Rolling Stones. Anthony Krizan (Producer) worked with Lenny Kravitz and The Spin Doctors.
Her new record, Soccer Trophy is a culmination of her life up to now. A multi-instrumentalist with a family background in music, Kelli’s Dad was the head of the music program at Northwestern University. She grew up entrenched in seeing live shows, which paved the way for her admittance into Boston’s esteemed Berklee College of Music.
Kelli’s debut single, “Put Your Cell Phones Down” will resonate with everyone. “I was at Riot Fest in Chicago watching a band when all these hands went up to record the show and blocked my view. It was happening all day and at that point I just started singing ‘Put your cell phones down I’m trying to watch the show,” says Kelli.
Kelli envisioned her new sound as MomCore; her songs tackled the challenges of motherhood and marriage and partnered with five-time Grammy-nominated producer Liam Davis. Kelli’s new album was recorded at his home studio. Kelli played every instrument with the exception of some bass and drums.
Kelli’s recent show at the famed Annoyance Theatre in Chicago IL was a huge success. She performed alongside: Rachael Mason, Eunji Kim, Liz Joynt Sandberg, Marla Caceres and Casey Alltop from Second City. The show is centered around a series of scenes inspired by Kelli’s songs based on her new album.
Kelli’s debut single, “Put Your Cell Phones Down” is out now and her full album, Soccer Trophy will be released on August 9th, 2024.
