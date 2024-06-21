Statement by Premier Dennis King on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement:

“Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a day to recognize and celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first proclaimed in Canada in 1996 and is an important time to come together as we reflect on the achievements and contributions of Indigenous peoples in PEI and in Canada, and the role we all need to play on the shared path to reconciliation.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is committed to helping advance initiatives and programs that support Indigenous communities across PEI.

We encourage all Islanders to learn more about the culture and heritage of PEI’s Indigenous peoples by participating in events and activities happening across the Island today and throughout the year. You can also discover Mi’kmaq culture and history by visiting Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First Nation.

Islanders are invited to join the Native Council of PEI’s annual celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day at Confederation Landing in Charlottetown today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”