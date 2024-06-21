Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,727 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Premier Dennis King on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement: 

“Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a day to recognize and celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. 

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first proclaimed in Canada in 1996 and is an important time to come together as we reflect on the achievements and contributions of Indigenous peoples in PEI and in Canada, and the role we all need to play on the shared path to reconciliation.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is committed to helping advance initiatives and programs that support Indigenous communities across PEI. 

We encourage all Islanders to learn more about the culture and heritage of PEI’s Indigenous peoples by participating in events and activities happening across the Island today and throughout the year. You can also discover Mi’kmaq culture and history by visiting Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First Nation.

Islanders are invited to join the Native Council of PEI’s annual celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day at Confederation Landing in Charlottetown today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.” 

Media contacts:
Nicole Yeba
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer 
Executive Council Office
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Statement by Premier Dennis King on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more