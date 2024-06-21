What They're Saying: Restricting Social Media

Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday signed nation-leading legislation to combat addictive social media feeds and protect kids online. Legislation S.7694A/A.8148A establishes the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) For Kids Act to require social media companies to restrict addictive feeds on their platforms for users under 18. Legislation S.7695B/A.8149A enables the New York Child Data Protection Act to prohibit online sites from collecting, using, sharing or selling personal data of anyone under the age of 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is strictly necessary for the purpose of the website.

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Social media has a profound impact on society, both positive and negative, and guidance on the use of these social platforms make a tremendous difference in the health and well-being of families in New York and around the nation. I commend Governor Hochul and Attorney General James on this latest initiative to impede the negative influence of social media on youth mental health and put in place protocols to curb addictive social media engagement while supporting parents, protecting kids, and their future success.”

Representative Tom Suozzi said, “This is one of the most forward-thinking, visionary initiatives of any state in the nation. Social media is harming our kids and our society. This legislation should be replicated nationwide. Bravo!”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “As I have long said, social media platforms present a clear and present danger to the next generation of our society. From destroying youth mental health to exposing them to age-inappropriate content to risking private data leaks, this crisis has become far too serious to ignore any longer. We are failing our kids, and they are feeling the direct effects of our inaction. I strongly support Governor Hochul’s decisive action today in signing the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation For Kids Act into law in New York State, and I hope that similar legislation will be urgently taken up in states across America.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senate colleagues for this legislation which sets a new standard for online safety and reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the mental health and privacy of our youth. With the signing of the SAFE For Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act, we are taking bold steps to ensure that our children are protected from the harmful effects of addictive social media practices and the exploitation of their personal data.”

State Senator Iwen Chu, “As a parent of a teenage daughter in public school, I witness daily how social media affects our youth’s everyday life, often exploiting them with addictive algorithms without parental consent in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing technological world. It breaks my heart to see the negative impact on their mental health and well-being. That’s why I’m proud to co-sponsor the SAFE for Kids Act, which aims to stop social media companies from profiting off the youth mental health crisis. New York is leading the way in protecting our children’s safety and privacy, and I believe the rest of the nation will follow, to safeguard our children’s future together.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “The well-being and privacy of our children come first. By enacting these groundbreaking laws, we are addressing the urgent need to protect our youth from the addictive feeds on social media and safeguard the privacy and security of their personal information. As a parent, I am proud to partner with Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Tish James, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Senate colleagues to create a healthier, safer digital environment for all young New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “There is an urgent mental health crisis facing young people in our state, which parents and advocates needed us to act to increase protection for their children on social media platforms. This historic legislation represents our enduring commitment to bettering their future. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Attorney General James and my colleagues in the Legislature for their efforts in passing these nation-leading reforms.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “Protecting children’s physical and mental health, ensuring their online safety, and building up their self esteem are all qualities that we as parents, lawmakers and as a society must embrace. Today’s signing of the SAFE For Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act do just that and more. Social media platforms have connected billions across our world but New York will not continue to ignore their harmful consequences, but rather take decisive action that serves as a model for other states to follow. I was proud to co-sponsor these bills in the State Assembly and I applaud Governor Hochul for signing these transformative bills into law.”

Assemblymember Steven Otis said, “Given the seductive nature of social media sites we need to protect children from manipulation by these platforms and shield their privacy from surveillance and tracking. These bills are an important step in providing these protections. This legislation is the result of teamwork with Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Tish James, lead sponsors Nily Rozic and Senator Andrew Gounardes and the legislature. Congratulations also go to teachers who know firsthand how the impact of these platforms complicates teaching and learning.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “Our society is increasingly concerned about the effects of social media on our youth, especially given the intentionally addictive nature of many platforms. The Child Data Protection Act and the SAFE For Kids Act are crucial measures to protect children online by banning the exploitation and sale of their data and by curbing harmful algorithms. These laws introduce sensible regulations to alleviate the detrimental impact of social media on young people's mental health. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Senator Andrew Gounardes, and all the dedicated parents and advocates who championed these efforts. It is encouraging to see New York State leading the way on this important issue.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation which will protect our children from predatory companies who care nothing about their safety. It’s just reality that kids are going to spend a tremendous amount of time online and we must do everything we can to ensure that doing so will not result in them being targeted and taken advantage of.”

Assemblymember William Colton said, “This legislation which is being signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul is a good first step to protect our children from addictive internet exposure, without parental consent. It's imperative we act to ensure safe cyber spaces for our children.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “The evidence surrounding smartphones, social media and the decline in the mental health of our youngest generations is undeniable. Beyond the data, and the complaints of parents and teachers, many members of Gen Z have been outspoken about the harms these algorithms and platforms have done to their generation, and about the difficulty of breaking free from them. I was proud to co-sponsor these two pieces of legislation and am so pleased that Governor Hochul has signed these bills into law. These new laws will set us on a path to keep our children's data safe and their minds healthy.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “While social media offers young people opportunities to build careers and create communities, the SAFE for Kids Act is necessary to protect them from its addictive nature. By imposing restrictions on addictive feeds, this legislation promotes healthier online habits and mental well-being. We must take every step necessary to protect the privacy and data of youth, putting more measures in place for a safer online community. Supporting the SAFE for Kids Act means balancing opportunity with safety for our children.”

New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías said, “Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to sign the nation-leading legislation, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation For Kids Act, marks a crucial step forward in safeguarding our children's well-being in the digital age. By requiring social media platforms to limit addictive feeds for users under 18, this legislation recognizes the significant impact of online content on young minds and takes proactive measures to mitigate potential harm. Additionally, the New York Child Data Protection Act sets a strong precedent by restricting the collection, use, sharing, and sale of personal data from minors without informed consent or a clear necessity for website operations. These measures are essential in ensuring that our children can explore the digital world safely, protected from exploitative practices that could jeopardize their privacy and mental health. I was proud to work with Attorney General James, Governor Hochul, and NYS Legislators Gounardes and Rozic showing our joint commitment to creating a safer online environment where our youngest citizens can thrive and grow responsibly.”

New York City Council Member and Chair of the Council’s Committee on Technology Jennifer Gutiérrez said, “You don’t need to be a technology expert to understand the impact on our children of near-constant online access and social media addiction. The passage of these bills addresses these concerns, and also highlights the critical need for public awareness and proactive measures to create safer online environments for our children. As an advocate for digital safety and civic responsibility, I hope this legislation paves the way for a future in which no child has to endure the dangers of addictive social media feeds or the exploitation of their personal data. It is also imperative that the companies whose platforms enable these actions take responsibility to address these harms and contribute to the gap in research and understanding about the extent of this issue.”

New York City Council Members and Co-Chairs of the Council’s Women's Caucus Julie Menin and Carmen De La Rosa said, “Social media platforms have become alarmingly addictive, posing serious risks to the well-being of our children and youth. It is imperative that we compel social media companies to prioritize creating safer online environments designed with our young people's best interests in mind. The New York City Council's Women’s Caucus extends its sincere gratitude to Governor Hochul for championing legislation that safeguards our children's digital privacy and shields them from exploitative and addictive algorithms. By Governor Hochul signing the New York Child Data Privacy and Protection Act and the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation, or SAFE for Kids Act, our state sends an unequivocal message: the targeting and manipulation of our youth by these companies will no longer be tolerated.”

New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera said, “Social media companies are aware of how their products negatively impact young people, but have not implemented the appropriate policies to prevent exposure to disturbing and dangerous content. I commend the advocates who fought for better regulations and the New York State legislature for passing and the Governor for signing the SAFE Act to ensure appropriate guardrails are in place to protect our kids.”

New York City Council Member Julie Won said, “Children deserve privacy and safety, especially when what they see online has the potential for long-lasting, and sometimes dangerous, repercussions. These State bills will ensure that predatory social media platforms are not selling our children’s data to influence or market to impressionable young minds. As a parent, I am happy to support this legislation that safeguards our children to use the internet without fear of exploitation.”

New York City Council Member and Chair of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions Linda Lee said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her leadership to ensure that kids and teens are protected when browsing the internet. Throughout this mental health crisis, we have seen some debilitating effects on the well-being of our children due to the predatory practices of social media companies who have utilized personal data for their own gain. With the SAFE for Kids Act, our state is taking proactive measures to provide much-needed protections to safeguard our kids while they are online.”

New York State Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare Executive Director Lauri Cole said, “Governor Hochul and her dedicated staff made a full court press to address a serious situation in which New York’s children and youth are experiencing increased mental health challenges due in part to the tactics of social media companies that are profiting off the backs of impressionable New Yorkers who are particularly vulnerable to addictive social media feeds and push notifications. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and to the legislative bill sponsors and all state leaders for this first-in-the-nation package of reforms that will protect our youth and shield them from harmful social media practices.”

NYS Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors Executive Director Courtney L. David said, “The measures taken by social medial platforms to promote addictive feeds and infringe on personal privacy through invasive data collection pose a severe threat to children. The Directors of Community Services/County Commissioners of Mental Health have seen first-hand how overexposure and prolonged use of social media can negatively impact children’s mental health. We commend our State partners for taking the lead to curb these practices, and applaud Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment in supporting policies that require stronger safety standards aimed at protecting the mental health and overall well-being of New York’s children and youth.”

Park Slope Parents Founder and NYU Adjunct Professor of Communication Dr. Susan Fox said, “It’s important that we find ways to change our kids’ relationship to their smartphones. Current technology is designed to keep kids - keep everyone! - looking at their screens – with both good and ill effects. While we know social media can be a great way to connect and express ourselves, kids need in-person relationships and experiences to give them the maturity and perspective to use social media in a healthy way. Kids also need to live in spaces where they are not constantly being monitored. Since social media companies haven’t implemented ways to make this happen, lawmakers need to help make this happen. The legislation being signed by Governor Hochul is a vital step forward. Working together with lawmakers, young adults, and parents, we can change the tide of smartphone use so our young adults spend more having more real-life authentic relationships and better mental health.”

Alliance for Rights and Recovery CEO Harvey Rosenthal said, “Taken together these two new laws will play a pivotal role in helping to protect our children from very damaging media addiction and predatory practices. Great thanks are due to Governor Hochul for proposing these bills and to the Attorney General and the Legislature for supporting them.”

NYS PTA Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky said, “We continue to applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership on this critical issue facing millions of school children and their families across New York State. Our recent Mental Health Survey of parents, families and educators showed that 82 percent of respondents felt social media is the most important mental health issue for students. We truly thank Attorney General Leticia James, Member of Assembly Rozic, and Senator Gounardes and for their tireless advocacy on this issue, alongside a fantastic coalition of advocates for children. This is a big step forward to support our children, and address a significant challenge facing our students. Today, we better protect young people on social media. But we have more work to do NY, and together, we will Support Kids, Raise Awareness and make every child’s potential a reality.”

Maya Gold Foundation Co-Founder Elise Gold, LCSW said, “When we founded our organization in 2015 after the loss of our 15 year old daughter, Maya Gold, we knew that supporting the mental health of teens would be a key part of our mission. We are keenly aware of the many mental health issues affecting teens today, and we deeply appreciate the efforts of the State Legislature and Governor Hochul for their efforts to protect the young people of New York State with this legislation.”

The Sophie Fund Co-Founder and Parent Advocate Scott MacLeod said, “We are extremely grateful for Governor Hochul’s relentless focus on supporting our children’s wellbeing. The age of smartphones and social media is a terribly challenging time to be a kid. The dangers, from addictive behaviors and exposure to inappropriate content to cyberbullying, is a national emergency. The mental health of a generation is at stake. In signing this legislation, Governor Hochul took practical steps to regulate social media companies in ways that will keep young New Yorkers safer. Just as important, the Governor sent a message to parents, caregivers, school personnel, and other youth-serving adults that we all need to be vigilant about our kids’ online safety.”

Brentwood East Middle School Teacher Kathleen Spence said, “We are grateful that New York has taken the lead in keeping children safer from the harms of social media. We appreciate that these bipartisan bills were passed so swiftly by Governer Hochul, Attorney General James, Senator Andrew Gounardes, and Assemblymember Rozic. Although both of our children are older now, we feel reassured knowing these laws are in place to protect students and future generations.”

Della, A Teenager from New Paltz and a Member of the Maya Gold Foundation’s Youth Action Team, said, “Stress from social media can make me feel tired and negative – and those feelings can create insecurities for me and a lot of other young people. I’m glad steps are now being taken to help protect us on social media.”

Daphne, A Teenager from New Paltz and a Member of the Maya Gold Foundation’s Youth Action Team, said, “Social media these days can lead to teens constantly comparing themselves to influencers, which makes it harder for us to live our own lives. It’s one of the worst things that can happen for our mental health. We need more support in this area and it’s good to see that government leaders are taking action in New York.”

Raamina, A Teenager from New Paltz and a Member of the Maya Gold Foundation’s Youth Action Team said, “During my middle school years, the impacts of social media made me feel more self-conscious and heightened my self-esteem issues. By speaking out on this issue, I’m glad that we can start making changes to help other kids to help them avoid these problems in the future.”

Stella, A Teenager from New Paltz and a Member of the Maya Gold Foundation’s Youth Action Team said, “The addictive nature of social media often leads to serious negative consequences for young people like me. We need help to address this problem and the new legislation signed here in our state is a good step forward.”