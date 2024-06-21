Walking Aids Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Walking Aids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The walking aids market, encompassing devices designed to assist individuals with mobility challenges, is experiencing robust growth. Starting from $2.81 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $3.03 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include the aging population, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rehabilitation programs.

Rising Chronic Diseases and Urbanization Fuel Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as rising chronic diseases, urbanization trends enhancing accessibility, and supportive global health policies. Economic growth and active aging initiatives also contribute to the market's expansion.

Innovative Product Designs and Smart Technologies Shape Market Trends

Innovative product designs, integration of smart technologies, and increased customization options are key trends shaping the walking aids market. Lightweight materials and telehealth integration further enhance product usability and accessibility for users.

Walking Aids Market Segments

Product Type:

• Crutches

• Canes

• Walkers

• Rollators

• Other Products

Technology:

• Automated

• Manual

End-User:

• Hospitals And Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Other End Users

Major Companies and Product Innovations

Leading companies in the walking aids market, such as Cardinal Health Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Invacare Corporation, focus on developing innovative products to enhance mobility and independence for users. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the AVIVA STORM RX, a rear-wheel-drive power wheelchair featuring advanced suspension systems and safety enhancements, catering to evolving user needs.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Market Region

North America led the walking aids market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive market report.

