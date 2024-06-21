EU confirms launch of EU accessions negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on 25 June in Luxembourg

The Council of the European Union today adopted the general EU positions, including negotiating frameworks, for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, the Belgian Presidency in the Council of the European Union announced on X (formerly Twitter).

“This opens the way for launching the negotiations on Tuesday 25 June in Luxembourg,” the Belgian Presidency said, adding that at 15:30 will start an intergovernmental conference (IGC) with Ukraine, and at 18:00 – with Moldova.

“I am grateful to the EU Council and the Belgian Presidency for their robust political will,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on X. “I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked hard to make this historic step a reality. Millions of Ukrainians, and indeed generations of our people, are realising their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe, where it has belonged for centuries, as a full-fledged member of the European community.”

He also congratulated “Moldovan friends” and said that two countries “will make the EU stronger together”.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu said today on X that she had signed the Decree on initiating Moldova’s EU accession negotiations. “Becoming an EU member is our path to peace, prosperity, and a better life for all citizens. Wishing our delegation every success as they officially launch negotiations in Luxembourg next week,” Sandu said.

