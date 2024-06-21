Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Set to Soar, Expected to Reach $43.77 Billion by 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $16.73 billion in 2023 to $20.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the proliferation of IoT devices, advancements in edge computing technology, increasing demand for real-time data processing, growth of AI and machine learning applications, and rising concerns over data privacy and security.

The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $43.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of 5G networks, the adoption of edge AI in autonomous vehicles, the emergence of Industry 4.0 initiatives, the integration of AI into edge devices, and the accelerated deployment of edge computing infrastructure.

Explore comprehensive insights into the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14038&type=smp

Rising AI Automation in Industrial Machinery Fuels Market Growth

The rising use of artificial intelligence automation in industrial machinery is expected to fuel the growth of the AI edge computing market going forward. Artificial intelligence (AI) automation refers to using AI technologies to automate tasks and processes that traditionally require human intervention. AI edge computing helps artificial intelligence automation in industrial machinery by enabling real-time data processing and decision-making directly at the network's edge, where the machinery operates. For instance, in May 2022, according to a report published by International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology company, globally, 35% of organizations reported using artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, a four-point increase from 2021. Additionally, 42% of companies plan to explore AI use. Therefore, the rising artificial intelligence automation in industrial machinery drives the AI-edge computing market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market are Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NVIDIA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), MediaTek Inc., Baidu Inc., Xilinx Inc., RIGADO LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Segments:

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR), Other Applications

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing And Robotics, Public Infrastructure, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-edge-computing-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market size, artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-e-commerce-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-of-things-aiot-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Driving the Future: The Vehicle Conversion Market