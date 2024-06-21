AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

AI in Automotive and Transportation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The AI in automotive and transportation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in logistics and supply chain management market is projected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $4.03 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 42.1%. Despite challenges such as cost pressures and talent shortages, the market is anticipated to reach $16.56 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in augmented reality, blockchain, and AI technologies.

E-commerce Boom Propels Market Growth

The growing e-commerce industry is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the AI in logistics and supply chain management market. AI enhances e-commerce logistics by optimizing inventory management, delivery routes, and customer satisfaction. According to the United States Census Bureau, e-commerce sales reached $1,118.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase from 2022. As e-commerce continues to thrive, the demand for AI-driven logistics solutions is set to rise.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the AI in logistics and supply chain management market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and IBM. These companies focus on developing advanced AI-based tools to enhance supply chain efficiency. For instance, Blue Yonder Group Inc. launched the Blue Yonder Orchestrator in December 2023, a tool leveraging AI to optimize supply chain decision-making processes and provide personalized recommendations.

Trends Driving Market Growth

Key trends in the market include the integration of AI with IoT and big data, a focus on predictive analytics, demand for cloud-based AI solutions, and a shift towards sustainability and green logistics. Investments in research and development are also expected to drive innovation and growth in the sector.

Segments:

• By Offering: Solution, Services

• By Type: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Order Fulfillment, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Optimization, Supply Chain Planning, Other Applications

• By End User: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the AI in logistics and supply chain management market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Logistics And Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in logistics and supply chain management market size, AI in logistics and supply chain management market drivers and trends, AI in logistics and supply chain management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in logistics and supply chain management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

