Safety Vision, LLC Awarded Mobile Video Systems Contract for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD)
LCISD Expands School Bus Fleet and Partners with Safety Vision for new Mobile Video Systems
Safety Vision was the clear choice for our new bus systems, enabling reliable video capture both inside and outside the buses.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has been selected by the Lamar CISD (LCISD) to implement an advanced onboard camera system for their school buses. This project aims to safeguard students during their commute and boost parental confidence knowing their children are protected by state-of-the-art technology
— Stephen Sluder, LCISD Director of Transportation
Lamar CISD continues their progress to be security and technology focused with their most recent bus purchases. With the 4112 Hybrid Video Recorder (HVR), complete camera coverage for the interior and exterior of the bus, and addition of wireless downloading capabilities through our Video Management Software (VMS), these buses will now be ready to capture anything that happens in or around the bus.
According to LCISD Transportation Director, Stephen Sluder, "Safety Vision was the clear choice for our new bus systems, enabling reliable video capture both inside and outside the buses. As we add new buses to our fleet, we want to continue promoting positive student behavior and ensuring timely resolution of parent inquiries. With wireless downloading, Lamar CISD will have secure access to video evidence from all bus cameras for incident investigations and resolutions."
About Lamar CISD
With nearly 42,000 students, Lamar CISD enjoys a diverse student population and strong community partnerships to create a bright future for all students. Under the leadership of the superintendent and the Board of Education, the District is undergoing a series of initiatives that will redesign, transform, and revitalize Lamar CISD Schools.
About Safety Vision LLC
Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.
For more information, visit Safety Vision and Lamar CISD.
Contacts:
Stephen Sluder, Director of Transportation
Phone: (832) 223-0282
Email: stephen.sluder@lcisd.org
Bill Rieck, Director-Marketing, Safety Vision, LLC
Phone: (713) 929-1045
Email: brieck@safetyvision.com
