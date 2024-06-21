Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,178 in the last 365 days.

Safety Vision, LLC Awarded Mobile Video Systems Contract for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD)

Smart Mobile Video Surveillance

Safety Vision Logo -

School Bus Digital Video Recorder

4112 Hybid Video Recorder

LCISD Expands School Bus Fleet and Partners with Safety Vision for new Mobile Video Systems

Safety Vision was the clear choice for our new bus systems, enabling reliable video capture both inside and outside the buses.”
— Stephen Sluder, LCISD Director of Transportation
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has been selected by the Lamar CISD (LCISD) to implement an advanced onboard camera system for their school buses. This project aims to safeguard students during their commute and boost parental confidence knowing their children are protected by state-of-the-art technology

Lamar CISD continues their progress to be security and technology focused with their most recent bus purchases. With the 4112 Hybrid Video Recorder (HVR), complete camera coverage for the interior and exterior of the bus, and addition of wireless downloading capabilities through our Video Management Software (VMS), these buses will now be ready to capture anything that happens in or around the bus.

According to LCISD Transportation Director, Stephen Sluder, "Safety Vision was the clear choice for our new bus systems, enabling reliable video capture both inside and outside the buses. As we add new buses to our fleet, we want to continue promoting positive student behavior and ensuring timely resolution of parent inquiries. With wireless downloading, Lamar CISD will have secure access to video evidence from all bus cameras for incident investigations and resolutions."

About Lamar CISD

With nearly 42,000 students, Lamar CISD enjoys a diverse student population and strong community partnerships to create a bright future for all students. Under the leadership of the superintendent and the Board of Education, the District is undergoing a series of initiatives that will redesign, transform, and revitalize Lamar CISD Schools.

About Safety Vision LLC

Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.

For more information, visit Safety Vision and Lamar CISD.

Contacts:
Stephen Sluder, Director of Transportation
Phone: (832) 223-0282
Email: stephen.sluder@lcisd.org

Bill Rieck, Director-Marketing, Safety Vision, LLC
Phone: (713) 929-1045
Email: brieck@safetyvision.com

William Rieck
Safety Vision, LLC
+1 713-292-1045
email us here

You just read:

Safety Vision, LLC Awarded Mobile Video Systems Contract for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD)

Distribution channels: Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more