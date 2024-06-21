Submit Release
Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Meets with Representatives of the Tony Blair Institute

Fri. 21 of June of 2024, 15:45h
The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, met today, June 21st 2024, with representatives of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) to discuss potential collaboration between the Government of Timor-Leste and the TBI. The meeting was attended by Read Leask, Director for Asia-Pacific, and Wanessa Marques, Director for Timor-Leste, both from the Tony Blair Institute. WhatsApp Image 2024-06-21 at 15.51.16

This introductory meeting aimed to initiate a discussion on possible areas of cooperation between the IX Constitutional Government and the Tony Blair Institute, in line with the priorities outlined in the Government Programme. Screenshot 2024-06-21 155343

The Tony Blair Institute is a global non-profit organisation, founded by former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, which supports political leaders and governments in realising their initiatives for the benefit of the population.

