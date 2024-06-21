Submit Release
Ukraine’s Recovery and Reform Support Team (RST) seeking an expert in Green Recovery

To facilitate the monitoring of implementation of the Ukraine Plan at the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, the Recovery and Reform Support Team (RST) is seeking an Expert in Green Recovery.

The RST supports the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine in the implementation of priority reforms. It is part of the Ukraine Recovery and Reform Architecture (URA) programme. URA is a comprehensive technical assistance programme, deployed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in partnership with the European Union, to support critical recovery and reform processes in Ukraine.

The candidate should have at least 3 years of experience in environmental protection and management and/or sustainable management, a Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences, Public Administration, Economics, Law, Management, Public Policy or other related fields; strong analytical, communication, and presentation skills, and fluency in Ukrainian and English.

The expert will be a full-time consultant at the RST at the Ministry and expected to be based in Kyiv. The initial consultancy assignment is expected to start in July 2024 and has an estimated duration till August 2025.

The deadline for applications is 7 July.

